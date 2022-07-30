Smyrna man accused of stabbing roommate

Jul. 30—A Smyrna man is accused of stabbing his roommate in an incident early Saturday morning.

Donald Stewart, 64, faces aggravated assault charges stemming from an altercation with Roosevelt Garland. According to an arrest warrant, Stewart stabbed Garland in the right side of his torso five times with a pocket knife.

Around 4:45 a.m., Cobb County police were called to 1969 Harold Avenue in Smyrna, according to the warrant. Upon arrival they arrested Stewart.

Stewart is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in the Cobb jail with a bond set at $20,000.