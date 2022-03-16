Smyrna man among eight accused of cyber fraud in past year

Mar. 16—A Smyrna man was one of eight alleged cyber criminals nabbed by Georgia's Cyber Fraud Task Force during its first year in operation, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Alexis Garcia, 24, was charged last year with wire fraud and money laundering for charged related to a "government impostor scam," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

Garcia called someone in April 2021 posing as an IRS employee, and told the victim their money was "dirty/dark and it needed to be cleaned," according to a warrant for his arrest. After the phone call, the victim sent a wire transfer of $35,110 from her bank account to Garcia's JP Morgan Chase account, according to the warrant.

Earlier that month, police say, Garcia posed as an Amazon employee and emailed another victim, instructing her to wire $39,500 from her bank account to Garcia's JP Morgan Chase account, which she did.

The Georgia Cyber Fraud Task Force, formed to combat cyber-enabled money laundering through Atlanta-area banks, nabbed Garcia and seven other "money mules" over the last year, according to the release. The seven other "money mules" are:

—Bernard Kaba, 61, of Morrow, who was charged with three counts of theft by taking in connection with his receipt of "business email compromise" (BEC) fraud proceeds;

—Borin Khoun, 44, of Lawrenceville, who was charged with four counts of theft by taking in connection with his receipt of fraud proceeds from a romance scam;

—Mark L. Jones, 65, of Atlanta, who was charged with one count of theft by taking in connection with his receipt of BEC fraud proceeds that had targeted the proceeds of a real estate closing;

—Bobby Umogbai, 24, of Atlanta, who was arrested on theft charges related to his receipt of BEC fraud proceeds;

—Olayemi Fadipe, 40, of Duluth, who was arrested on theft charges related to his receipt of fraud proceeds from the victim of a romance scam;

—Eugene W. McNair Jr., 50, of Lawrenceville, who was arrested on theft charges related to his receipt of BEC fraud proceeds;

—And Chigbogwu G. Nnamani, 52, of Lawrenceville, who was arrested on theft charges related to his receipt of BEC fraud proceeds.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a "money mule" is someone who receives and moves money that came from victims of fraud. FBI statistics show that Atlanta is one of the top five cities nationwide where money mule activity happens.

In a statement, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady said the task force will continue to hold these tech-savvy criminals accountable for their theft.

"We are proud to work together with our local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to combat cyber fraud," he said. "We will continue to do our part to hold accountable the criminals who hide behind computer screens and phone calls to rob our citizens of their hard-earned money."

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr says the task force is already making significant progress against cyber fraud all around Atlanta even though it was formed just one year ago.

"Through enhanced communication and collaboration on the local, state, and federal levels, we are strengthening our response to address this problem head-on and ensure bad actors are held accountable," he said in a statement. "We will continue our efforts to disrupt this type of criminal enterprise in our state."