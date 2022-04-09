Smyrna man arrested for allegedly strangling woman

Apr. 9—A Smyrna man was arrested Sunday and charged with strangling a woman at his home, police said.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, Christopher Howard, 33, "placed his forearm across the victim's throat, causing the victim to begin to lose consciousness and cease having the ability to breathe on her own," according to his arrest warrant.

Howard's five minor children were witnesses to the incident, police said.

He faces a felony for aggravated assault and four charges for cruelty to a child.

Howard remains in Cobb jail without bond as of Friday.