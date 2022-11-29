Smyrna man arrested for DUI after Saturday crash in Marietta

Nov. 29—A Smyrna man was arrested Saturday evening, accused by police of causing a crash at South Cobb Parkway and Spinks Drive that left another man seriously injured.

Selvin De Jesus Herrera-Lopez, 31, is charged with seven misdemeanors, including DUI, open container and reckless driving, according to jail records. Marietta police say his 2021 Toyota Tacoma struck the rear of 62-year-old Christopher Okabah's Toyota Camry around 6:50 p.m. Saturday.

Marietta police said Herrera-Lopez was speeding, traveling south on Cobb Parkway, when he failed to yield for Okabah. After being struck by Herrera-Lopez, Okabah's vehicle struck the rear of a stopped 2020 Jeep Gladiator driven a 41-year-old man from Florida.

According to police, Herrera-Lopez's truck rolled over once before landing back on its wheels and coming to rest on the side of the road.

Okabah sustained serious injuries and was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment, police said. Herrera-Lopez and the Florida man sustained minor injuries.

The crash investigation remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer B. Gunkle at (770) 794-5357.