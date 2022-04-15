Smyrna man arrested following alleged unemployment insurance scam

Apr. 15—Rowlando Hatter Jr., 31, of Smyrna, has been arrested on federal charges following an alleged unemployment insurance scam.

Hatter, and his accomplice, Clyde Anthony Parker Jr., 31, of Oak Park, Michigan, were charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, mail fraud, and aggravated identity theft after allegedly using stolen identities to apply for unemployment insurance benefits in multiple states during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The defendants allegedly regarded these benefits as means to steal money at a time when many legitimately relied on Unemployment Insurance Benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic," U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said. "This type of fraud diverts CARES Act funds away from those it is intended for—those who need the money to make ends meet each month."

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's office, Hatter and Parker had fraudulent applications submitted electronically to workforce agencies in various states, including California, Georgia, and Michigan, between around July 1, 2020, and October 5, 2020.

The applications fraudulently listed names and personal identifying information of individuals without their knowledge and consent, according to the office.

After claims were approved, the state workforce agencies deposited the funds onto debit cards, and the debit cards were mailed to addresses in Smyrna and in Michigan that were controlled by Hatter and Parker.

Special Agent in Charge Katrina Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations operations in Georgia and Alabama, said prosecuting "fraudsters" is important because desperate families are greatly affected by them.

"This case is another example of criminals trying to take advantage of a bad situation for their benefit," she said. "Hatter and Parker's alleged scheme took desperately needed money from people struggling during the COVID pandemic. This isn't a victimless crime, every time a fraudster like this steals money, legitimate applicants are unable to get those funds to help themselves and their families."

Tommy Coke, inspector in charge of the Atlanta Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, said these types of crimes will not be taken lightly.

"Postal inspectors and our law enforcement partners will aggressively go after bad actors who utilized the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to commit fraud for their own financial gain," he said.

The indictment regarding Hatter and Parker only contains charges at this time. The two are presumed innocent, and it will be the government's burden to prove their guilt at trial.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tracia M. King and Thomas J. Krepp are prosecuting the case.