Smyrna man charged with murder of local barber

Feb. 25—A Smyrna man was arrested early Thursday and charged with murder in the shooting death of Roennell Cherry, a father of two, according to police.

Talmadge Leroy Roberson, 27, allegedly shot Cherry in the torso and leg the night of Thursday, Feb. 17 during an armed robbery attempt at an Austell home, according to a warrant for Roberson's arrest.

Cherry was a local barber nicknamed "Meat," according to a GoFundMe page created for Cherry's family, and "he was known as the coolest and most down-to-earth man that cut hair."

Roberson was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault, jail records show. He was booked into the Cobb jail, where he was being held without bond Thursday afternoon.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Roberson was released from prison last July after serving just over four years following a conviction in Cobb for aggravated assault and home invasion.