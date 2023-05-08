Smyrna man dies after being hit by New Castle County Police patrol vehicle on Route 13

A 42-year-old man from Smyrna died on Sunday evening after being hit by a New Castle County Police officer who was on his way to a "domestic disturbance" in the Wilmington Manor area, police said.

According to county police, the officer was driving his a fully marked patrol vehicle south on Route 13 near the intersection with W. Franklin Avenue when Joseph Kaumbuthu walked into the road. Kaumbuthu had been in the grass median in the center of the highway.

The officer, who did not have his lights or sirens on, hit Kaumbuthu. He stopped and performed CPR on the 42-year-old until an ambulance arrived, but Kaumbuthu died.

New Castle County Police's traffic services unit responded and began investigating. While the road was opened several hours after the wreck, the investigation remains ongoing.

