Smyrna man guilty of child molestation sentenced to 15 years in prison

A Smyrna man pled guilty to child molestation and aggravated molestation in Cobb County Superior Court.

Now he’ll serve 15 years in prison and another 15 years on probation, according to Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady’s office.

Carlos Eduardo Diaz, 38 of Smyrna, molested an underage family member while their mother was away from home, according to prosecutors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

During an investigation by Marietta police, Diaz admitted to molesting the child from May 2017 to Sept. 1, 2023.

The investigation was opened after the victim revealed the abuse during a family therapy session, according to the DA’s office.

“Guarding our children is a shared duty. Their innocence holds our future, and it’s our responsibility to protect and nurture that future. In the pursuit of justice, our office will continue to advocate for those who cannot defend themselves, to ensure that the perpetrators of crimes against our children face the full force of the law,” Broady said in a statement.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: