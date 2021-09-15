Smyrna man with 'history of burglaries' jailed after ramming police vehicle, fleeing

Sep. 15—A Smyrna man remains in jail after police say he fled a traffic stop, attempted to run over a police officer and rammed a police vehicle.

Police say Montez Daniels, 24, attempted to run over an officer, forcing the officer to jump out of the way at an address just southwest of the intersection of Cooper Lake Drive and Atlanta Road on the afternoon of Sept. 7, an arrest warrant shows.

Police say he then accelerated into the rear of the officer's patrol vehicle, causing it to "partially spin."

Daniels then led police on a chase before being apprehended at 5 p.m. on Sept. 8, jail records show. Daniels is charged with six felonies, including two counts of aggravated assault on a public safety officer, two counts of criminal interference with government property, one count of attempting to elude and one count of driving without a valid license for at least the fourth time.

He also faces misdemeanor counts of hit and run, expired tag and driving without proof of insurance.

A separate warrant shows police in unmarked vehicles found Daniels at a Smyrna home on Fox Chapel Drive during a period of time matching his arrest.

The warrant shows officers watched as Daniels ran between the front and the back of the house. The warrant states Daniels had been in the area the day before, when he "ran (from) officers and abandoned his vehicle approximately a quarter mile from this location."

Police said it appeared "a window punch had been used to gain entry to the back door," of the home and that Daniels was found with a window punch at the time of his arrest at the home. The tool shattered the glass on the door. Officers also noted Daniels "has a history of burglaries with Cobb County."

That warrant charges him with one felony count each of first-degree burglary, possession of tools and second-degree criminal damage.

Daniels' arrest after the crash and chase came days after police say he stole items from and cut window screens on homes along Adams Boulevard in Vinings.

Story continues

A third warrant shows that around 11 a.m. on Sept. 2, Daniels "cut the window screen and lift(ed) an unlocked window" to enter a home, at which point he took "multiple laptops, watches and other personal items from the home."

Police say he continued cutting screens at other properties before being discovered at one property and fleeing. He faces a felony first-degree burglary charge and three counts of criminal trespass in that incident, the warrant shows.

A warrant search shows Daniels has faced charges including drug possession, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct in Cobb County as early as 2016.

Daniels is being held at the Cobb County jail without bond.

Follow Thomas Hartwell on Twitter at twitter.com/MDJThomas.