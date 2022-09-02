Smyrna man indicted for shooting at Marietta home on three occasions

Sep. 2—A Cobb County grand jury indicted a Smyrna man this week on nine charges, accusing him of firing a gun into the front door of a Marietta home on three separate occasions.

Tevin McDonald, 29, faces three counts of aggravated assault, as well as charges for criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and during the commission of a crime, for the bizarre shootings that occurred earlier this year.

Arrest warrants allege McDonald fired three rounds from a handgun into the front door of a home owned by Mausi Gandonu and located at 260 Manning Road in Marietta on three separate occasions, once each day, between Jan. 13 and Jan. 15. Nobody was injured in any of the three shootings.

After asking for the public's help, police identified McDonald as a suspect, the MDJ reported in January. The Marietta Police Department coordinated with the Smyrna Police Department's SWAT team to apprehend McDonald at his home in Smyrna.

"The MPD would like to thank the public, the media, and our partners at the SPD for helping us locate and safely apprehend McDonald. Partnerships like these are invaluable when it comes to our shared goal of keeping our community safe," Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesman for the Marietta Police Department, said at the time of the arrest.

McDonald is being held in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on bonds totaling more than $150,000, including $100,000 for the charges in the indictment and $50,000 for other charges related to the alleged crimes, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.