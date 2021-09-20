Smyrna man killed by police after threatening self, officers

Sep. 20—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate after police shot and killed a Smyrna man they say advanced on them with a knife.

At 3:22 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release, Smyrna Police Department officers responded to a 911 call of a suicidal man at 3014 North Lincoln Trace Avenue, near Truist Park. Police found Unsfored Lewis Thurmond III, 27, armed with a firearm and threatening suicide.

After attempting to negotiate with Thurmond for several minutes, police say Thurmond pointed the gun at the officers. An officer shot Thurmond, who was transported to an unspecified hospital and died of his injuries.

Smyrna police asked the GBI to investigate the case. The shooting was the second police killing in Cobb in two days, after Cobb County Police Department officers shot and killed Matthew Joseph Wilbanks on Friday, who is alleged to have advanced on the officers with a knife.