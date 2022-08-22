Smyrna plastic surgeon fined 100k, for improper opioid prescriptions

Aug. 22—A Smyrna doctor will pay $100,000 in penalties and refrain from applying for a DEA registration, which is required for doctors to prescribe drugs, for five years after settling with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Dr. Keith Jeffords, a Smyrna-based plastic surgeon, continued prescribing opioids to patients after the Georgia Composite Medical Board suspended his medical license on November 22, 2021, the DOJ said in a Monday news press release.

The state's medical board suspended Jeffords' license "due to ongoing concerns about boundary issues" after an evaluation at the Sante Center for Healing Licensed Professionals Program deemed him "unsafe to practice medicine, according to its December 2021 list of public board actions.

According to the release, Jeffords acknowledged he distributed the prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substances Act and its implementing regulations as part of the settlement. He also voluntarily surrendered his registration to the DEA before agreeing to not hold a registration for five years.

"The CSA prohibits DEA registrants without a valid state medical license from issuing prescriptions for controlled substances," the release said. "DEA registrants who issue prescriptions without a valid medical license are subject to civil monetary penalties for each violation."