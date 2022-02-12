Smyrna police arrest man wanted for attemped murder in Douglas County

Feb. 11—The Smyrna Police Department chased and arrested a man who was speeding Thursday, only to discover he was wanted for attempted murder in Douglas County.

The arrest stemmed from a Honda Accord speeding on East West Connecter at about 1:37 a.m. Thursday. Police tried to do a traffic stop, but the car sped off, according to a Smyrna Police news release.

After a "brief pursuit," police maneuvered into the rear right side of the Honda, causing it to spin out and stop. Smyrna police posted a video of the arrest on social media.

Samir Aaron Moore, 20, of Marietta was arrested and charged with reckless driving, fleeing a police officer, speeding and failure to maintain lane. After running a check on Moore, police discovered an active warrant for attempted murder in Douglas County.

Moore was booked into the Cobb County jail. He will be transferred to Douglas County following adjudication of the Cobb charges.