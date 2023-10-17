Smyrna police detective federally charged with distributing, possessing child pornography

A detective with the Smyrna Police Department is facing federal child sexual exploitation laws charges, according to an announcement from the federal Department of Justice.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware say 33-year-old Michael Anthony Kealty distributed child pornography via his Snapchat account in August.

Federal agents executed a search warrant at his residence on September 22 and found additional child pornography in his Snapchat account, according to the federal Justice Department.

Kealty has been charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.

The Smyrna Police Department did not immediately respond Tuesday morning to messages about the charging of one of their officers.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

In 2017, Kealty received the Attorney General's Award for Legal Excellence, according to a Delaware State Police graduation announcement.

If convicted of distributing child pornography, Kealty faces up to 20 years in prison. If convicted of possession, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years.

This is a developing story. Check back with delawareonline.com for more information.

Send tips or story ideas to Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299 or eparra@delawareonline.com.

More: Delaware has procedures to investigate issues at child care centers. But are they working?

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Smyrna police detective charged with distributing child pornography