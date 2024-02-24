Smyrna police look for suspect in hit-and-run on Thursday

Smyrna police are seeking the public's help in identifying a car involved in a nonfatal hit-and-run on Thursday.

The car, which police say is possibly a blue two-door sedan, hit a pedestrian on Feb. 22 at around 5:45 p.m. in downtown.

The driver fled in what police say may be a Honda Civic, according to a Facebook post from the Smyrna Police Department.

The car was last seen traveling on Route 13 north.

The struck pedestrian was taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital for treatment.

Information can be sent to Officer Cameron Nash at 302-653-9217 or via Facebook messenger on the Smyrna Police Department page. Anonymous tips can also be made.

