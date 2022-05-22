Smyrna police looking for 2 people they believe have information in 22-year-old man’s death

Smyrna police are looking for two individuals who may have information regarding the shooting death of 22-year-old Michael A. Ezzard Jr.

Officials did not name the persons of interest.

Ezzard was shot and killed in the Five Points Shopping Center located at 1649 Roswell Street in Smyrna.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell obtained surveillance video of the shooting, which shows the victim hold the door open for two woman as all three walk out of the store.

They chat on the sidewalk for a few minutes before a man in a black hoodie first walks, then runs up behind Ezzard, struggles with him for a few moments over the gun and then shoots him.

Police provided surveillance photos of the shooter and the car he fled the scene in, however, the suspect, a masked black male is still on the run.

Officials are asking anyone who know of the whereabouts of the two individuals or have information about the homicide that occurred on May 16 is asked to call 911, the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666, or you call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-(TIPS)8477 or Crime Stoppers online.