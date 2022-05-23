Smyrna police looking for vehicle, persons of interest connected to fatal shooting

May 23—Police are looking to speak with two people who may have knowledge about a shooting last week in which Smyrna man Michael A. Ezzard Jr. was killed.

The Smyrna Police Department released photos of two unnamed persons of interest who may have knowledge of the shooting, police said. Police are also looking for a vehicle the persons of interest may be using.

Anyone with information about the persons of interest is asked to call 911 or contact Smyrna police at (770) 434-6666. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

Ezzard, 22, was shot and killed around 10 p.m. on May 16 in the Five Points Shopping Center at 1649 Roswell Street in Smyrna, located about a mile east of downtown Smyrna.

Police said last week that Ezzard was shot by an unknown Black male who fled the scene in a gray Honda four-door vehicle driven by an unknown Black female. The suspects were last seen heading westbound on Hawthorne Avenue.