Smyrna police seeking tips in fatal Monday night shooting

May 19—The Smyrna Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving a fatal shooting that left one man dead Monday night.

Police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Roswell Street, about a mile east of downtown Smyrna, around 10 p.m. Monday. There, they found Michael A. Ezzard Jr., 22, of Smyrna, who had been shot and killed.

Smyrna Police Lt. Louis Defense said Wednesday that Ezzard was shot by an unknown Black male who fled the scene in a gray Honda four-door vehicle driven by an unknown Black female. The suspects were last seen heading westbound on Hawthorne Avenue.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects, and provided photos of the suspected shooter and getaway car.

"The male shooter should be considered armed and extremely dangerous," Defense said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects is asked to call 911 or Smyrna Police at (770) 434-6666.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by submitting tips to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by visiting Crime Stoppers online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.