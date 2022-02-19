Smyrna resident sentenced to four years in prison for tax fraud scheme

Feb. 19—A Smyrna woman was sentenced to more than four years in prison because of her part in a tax fraud scheme that accumulated over $2 million in false claims for IRS refunds, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Tamar Lee, 53, will spend four years and three months in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia announced Friday.

The three-and-a-half-year scheme included three co-conspirators: Jeffrey Smith, Don Terry and an unnamed person who is now deceased, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Lee and Terry stole the identities of individuals in and outside of Georgia without their knowledge. Some of the victims were residing in shelters or prison during the scheme.

"Lee and her co-conspirators demonstrated a blatant disregard for the integrity of the United States tax system and caused immeasurable hardship to innocent victims," James E. Dorsey, Special Agent in Charge at the IRS Criminal Investigations Atlanta Field Office, said. "Let the sentencing today be a warning to individuals who dare to commit identity theft and refund fraud of this magnitude. They will be punished to the fullest extent of the law."

Lee and Terry gave the victims' information to the now-deceased co-conspirator, a woman who owned her own tax preparation business. The fraudulent tax returns, which included false W-2 forms listing employers the victims did not work for, were prepared and electronically filed from the co-conspirator's business.

The deceased co-conspirator printed the IRS refund checks at her business and gave them to Terry and Lee who deposited them into bank accounts Lee had opened.

Smith came into the mix when he, Lee and Terry entered into a scheme to submit fraudulent corporate income tax returns. They gave the deceased co-conspirator false information for existing companies and companies they created for this scheme. These returns all claimed refunds for fake fuel tax credits.

Lee, besides the aforementioned prison sentence, was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $306,316.22.

Smith was sentenced to three years, one month in prison and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $695,191.

Terry was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,332,115.

This case was investigated by IRS Criminal Investigation, and assistant U.S. attorneys Tracia King and Brian Pearce prosecuted the case.