Smyrna woman killed after being hit by 3 vehicles, including state trooper

A woman from Smyrna was killed Saturday night when she was hit by a Delaware State Police vehicle and then run over by two two other vehicles while crossing South Dupont Blvd., according to Delaware State Police.

According to a police press release, a state trooper was driving a Chevrolet Police Tahoe in the left lane of South Dupont Blvd heading north 7:30 p.m Saturday. As the vehicle passed near Spring Meadow Drive, a 26-year-old woman from Smyrna stepped into the path of the Tahoe and was hit. The woman landed in the travel lane and was run over by a Toyota Highlander and Kia Sorento, which were behind the police Tahoe.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is being withheld until her family is notified. The 23-year-old trooper, also from Smyrna, was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the Highlander, a 25-year-old woman from Milford, and the Sorento, a 32-year-old man from Smyrna were unharmed.

ROAD WARRIOR UPDATES: Growing demand on Sussex County roads: What you need to know about upcoming construction

According to police, the pedestrian did not have a flashlight and did not use a designated crossing area. It has not been confirmed whether the pedestrian was under the influence of alcohol. The northbound lanes of South Dupont Boulevard were closed for almost four hours while investigators examined the scene and cleared the roadway.

The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident. Witnesses of this crash are asked to contact Master Corporal W. Booth by calling (302) 698-8451.

You can contact reporter Anitra Johnson at ajohnson@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Smyrna woman dies after being hit by Delaware State Police vehicle