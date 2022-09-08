Smyrna woman tries to sneak drugs through broken jail window, deputies say

A Smyrna woman was arrested after authorities say she attempted to sneak contraband into DeKalb’s jail.

Cara Leanne Johnson, 34, was arrested on Sept. 4 and charged with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and conspiracy to commit a felony.

According to officials, Johnson drove up to the back of the jail, passing the “authorized vehicles only” sign. There, she parked in a parking spot reserved for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit.

A deputy patrolling the area asked Johnson about the illegal parking and why she was inside the jail guard line, the release stated. The deputy saw a black bag in her hand and a rope dangling from a broken cell window a few stories up.

During the search, deputies found a large bag of tobacco, two packs of rolling paper and a lighter.

She was booked and released without bond.

Since March, the sheriff’s office has arrested more than 13 suspects in their “Eyes in the Sky” operation in an effort to stop contraband from coming into the jail.

“The audacity of these offenders is astounding,” says Sheriff Melody M. Maddox. “Not only are the incidents occurring in broad daylight, but they do not seem to realize that we are watching them. That is, until they are arrested.”

