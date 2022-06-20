Snack food giant Mondelez will acquire Clif Bar & Company for $2.9 billion

Bonnie Trafelet/Chicago Tribune/TNS
Chicago Tribune
·2 min read

Chicago-based snack food giant Mondelez International said Monday it has agreed to acquire Clif Bar & Company, the California-based maker of Clif, Clif Kid and Luna brand energy bars.

The deal was valued at $2.9 billion and includes “additional contingent earnout consideration,” Mondelez said in a news release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Clif Bar & Company’s iconic brands and passionate employees into the Mondelēz International family,” said Dirk Van de Put, chairman and CEO of Mondelez International, in a statement. “This transaction further advances our ambition to lead the future of snacking by winning in chocolate, biscuits and baked snacks as we continue to scale our high-growth snack bar business.”

In a statement, Clif Bar & Company CEO Sally Grimes said the acquisition would help Clif Bar “accelerate our growth” while sustaining its “people, planet, community, business and brands.”

“Mondelez International is the right partner at the right time to support Clif in our next chapter of growth,” Grimes said.

Mondelez spokesperson Tracey Noe said the company saw “great opportunity” to expand Clif’s reach in the U.S., Canada and other international markets.

“After the deal closes, we plan to use our global resources to support the brand, starting in North America,” Noe said.

In a news release, the company said the acquisition was subject to customary regulatory review and was expected to close in the third quarter. The acquisition requires Clif Bar & Company to convert to a limited liability company, it said.

Clif Bar & Company founders will not have equity in the company after the deal closes, Noe said. “The sellers will have a performance driven earnout structure” based on Clif Bar hitting agreed upon financial targets, Noe said. Mondelez said it would continue to operate Clif Bar from its headquarters in Emeryville, California.

The maker of snack food brands like Oreo and Ritz, Mondelez announced plans to move its global headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois to Chicago in 2019.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Glasgow, Scotland

    The Scottish city is full of great entertainment, art and welcoming locals.

  • An $8 Billion ESG Market Pits EU Lawmakers Against Audit Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a standoff brewing between European lawmakers and the Big Four accounting firms as they try to lay claim to an ESG market that may generate fees of as much as $8 billion a year.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback F

  • Mondelez to buy energy bar maker Clif Bar for about $3 billion

    The Cadbury maker will also pay additional amounts to the sellers depending upon its earnings from Clif Bar, Mondelez said. The company said it will get the Clif, Luna and Clif Kid brands of bars in its portfolio through the acquisition, creating a $1 billion-plus global snack bar franchise for itself. "Mondelēz International is the right partner at the right time to support Clif in our next chapter of growth," said Sally Grimes, Chief Executive Officer, Clif Bar & Company.

  • The Ford Taurus That Didn't Make It

    This could have been the Ford Taurus. No bull.

  • Japan on Alert for Greenwashing as It Lends $40 Billion for ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- A Japanese government-backed bank is set to spend about $40 billion for sustainable purposes, and it will scrutinize the use of funds to ensure companies aren’t greenwashing.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Ov

  • Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

    Real estate in general has long been a way for Americans to generate wealth. However, most Americans don't venture outside of their primary residence when it comes to investing in real estate....

  • 'Elvis' is aimed at viewers who see Elvis Presley as more 'Lilo & Stitch' than rock n' roll

    Tom Hanks is Col. Tom Parker and Baz Luhrmann directs Austin Butler and his lip-curling swagger in this modern retelling of the Elvis origin story.

  • Failed Autopsies, False Arrests: A Risk of Bias in Death Examinations

    Emberly McLean-Bernard, born six weeks premature in rural Mississippi, weighed less than 5 pounds when doctors sent her home. She did not cry and barely ate, her mother said, and not two days elapsed before she began to gasp for breath. Jocelyn McLean rushed her daughter to the nearest emergency room, but the baby was already turning blue. The medical team went straight to code blue, pumping air into the baby’s lungs, trying to force an IV line into Emberly’s neck and scalp, prodding her with a

  • 10 Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and income investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. Market downturns and rising inflation rates across the globe have left most businessmen and […]

  • Bitcoin whale Michael Saylor urges governments to step in and regulate crypto’s ‘parade of horribles’

    The Microstrategy CEO, who turned his software company into a bet on Bitcoin, believes competing digital tokens and many crypto stakeholders like exchanges scare off professional investors due to "all the slime that gets onto the asset class" from their unregulated behavior.

  • The US economy will grind to a halt in the 2nd half of 2023 and the following year won't be much better, BofA says as it slashes its growth forecast

    "Our worst fears around the Fed have been confirmed: they fell way behind the curve and are now playing a dangerous game of catch up," the bank said.

  • This Telltale Bear Market Signal for Stocks Has Never Been Wrong

    There's no denying that it's been an uphill climb for Wall Street and investors since the year began. Since the three major U.S. indexes hit their all-time closing highs between mid-November and early January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and technology-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), have respectively tumbled by 19%, 24%, and 34%, as of June 16. More importantly, it firmly places the Nasdaq and S&P 500 in a bear market.

  • NIO Introduces Premium EV ES7 in China as its Fastest SUV

    NIO unveils its fastest SUV, ES7, in China. The vehicle comes with ultra-modern features and seeks to provide a path-breaking experience.

  • Here Is a Silver Lining for The Looming Stock Market Crash

    After a deeply oversold condition in S&P 500, here is a silver lining for the looming stock market crash. Failure of this silver lining could result in …

  • Insiders made the right call by buying US$1.1m Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) stock this year, currently sit on US$30k profit

    Insiders who purchased Annaly Capital Management, Inc. ( NYSE:NLY ) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be...

  • Should You Really Buy Stocks Now or Wait a While Longer?

    When the stock market is soaring, it's easy to get into the buying mood. That's because we actually see investments bearing fruit right away. Even if some share prices are high, the sheer momentum of the whole market offers us confidence that those prices could climb even higher.

  • 2 Pitfalls of Only Investing in Index Funds

    Then there are those investors who prefer to take the easy way out by putting their money into index funds. In fact, investing giant and billionaire Warren Buffett has long said that index funds are a terrific choice for the everyday investor. When we talk about beating the market, we're referring to assembling an investment mix that delivers higher returns over time than broad market indexes like the S&P 500.

  • 10 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this piece we will take a look at the ten best falling stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our introduction of the companies and the general economic outlook, jump right ahead to 5 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now. The start of 2022 had a tinge of optimism to […]

  • Is the Stock Market Closed Today? Here Are the Hours for Juneteenth.

    The Juneteenth holiday weekend may come as a bit of respite for investors. Last week, they had to navigate increasingly turbulent markets: The  officially entered a bear market on Monday, the Federal Reserve announced a 0.75 percent interest rate hike on Wednesday, and the  finished below 30,000 points on Thursday. Is the Stock Market Closed on Juneteenth?

  • Northrop (NOC) Arm Wins Deal for Submarine Missile Program

    Northrop Grumman Corp's (NOC) business unit, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., wins a contract worth $458 million for the Columbia and Dreadnought Fleet Ballistic Missile Program.