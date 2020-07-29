Snack like a GOAT: How to make NFL star Tom Brady's favorite guacamole recipe

Guacamole is a staple of Tom Brady's diet.

So of course the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former New England Patriots quarterback had to include his go-to guacamole recipe in his new book, "The TB12 Method: How to Do What You Love, Better and For Longer."

Brady co-founded TB12, a performance lifestyle brand, with business partner Alex Guerrero to make his athletic and nutritional training tools accessible to everyone. The all-star has long been known for his disciplined nutritional regimen, which includes 80% plant-based organic foods and 20% animal-based foods, according to his book. In the book, Brady shares his a variety of TB12-approved recipes and explores how diet can better your mind and body.

For this healthy guacamole, avocados, which contain fiber, potassium, folate, as well as B, C, and E vitamins, provides a boost of unsaturated fats and can raise your body’s level of good cholesterol.

PHOTO: Tom Brady's favorite guacamole recipe from his book 'The TB12 Method: How to Do What You Love, Better and For Longer.' (ABC News)

This recipe makes two servings but you can double or triple it as needed. Brady skips the chips and serves it with veggie sticks or sweet potato toast instead! Get the full recipe below.

Tom Brady's TB12 Guacamole Recipe

Makes: 2 servings (about 1 cup)

10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 ripe Haas Avocado

1/4 cup diced white onion, rinsed and strained

1/2 green jalapeño, seeded and finely diced, optional

Zest of 1 lemon or lime + 1 tablespoon fresh juice

12 fresh basil leaves, rolled and sliced into thin ribbons

1 clove of garlic, finely grated or minced

1/2 teaspoon Himalayan salt (you can add more to taste at the end)

1/4 teaspoon ground coriander

Directions:

Place the onion, garlic, salt, spices, juice and chilies in a bowl.

Zest citrus into mix and mix well. Run your knife around each avocado lengthwise, carefully cutting down to the pit.

Twist the avocado in half and remove the pit. With the cut side up, slice the avocado into cubes. With a spoon scoop the cubes of 1/2 the avocado into the bowl, mash with a fork until smooth, add the cubes of the second avocado and the basil and fold into mix, mashing slightly but leaving big chunks mostly intact.

Adjust salt and jalapeno to taste and serve immediately.

