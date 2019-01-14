Media covering the Detroit auto show Monday gathered at a press conference to see the dramatic reveal of an Infiniti luxury electric SUV concept vehicle.

But a mishap of some sort spoiled the reveal of the Infiniti QX Inspiration.

Karim Habib, executive design director of Infiniti, hit the stage and announced the concept would not be coming out because of a technical problem.

Ouch.

The company was planning to have the vehicle available for viewing shortly on the show floor. But not before the blunder left the crowd wanting.

Infiniti later tweeted, "Coming soon."

With a battery below the floor and electric motors on all four wheels, the Inspiration's passenger cabin is reportedly moved forward for more "lounge-like" interior space.

It is said to have a low roof line sloping from front to back with small side windows. Infiniti wouldn't say how far the Inspiration can go on a single charge, but said it will offer "range confidence."

No date for production has been set, and it's not certain whether the Inspiration will even be made. But Infiniti has said it plans to make only electric or gas-electric starting in 2021.

More than 5,000 credentialed journalists from around the world were expected to attend the media preview. More than 750 vehicles are on display in Cobo Center in Detroit during the show with approximately 800,000 people expected to attend. The show is open to the public on Jan. 19-27.

Associated Press contributed to this story.

Follow Detroit Free Press journalist Amy Huschka on Twitter @aetmanshuschka.

Christian Meunier, Chairman, Infiniti Motor Company, speaks at the reveal of the Infiniti QX Concept vehicle at the 2019 North American International Auto Show during Media preview days on January 14, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. More

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Snafu at Detroit auto show: Infiniti concept electric car dies before reaching the stage