Snag a 2021 9th-generation iPad for $60 off during Amazon's October Prime Day sale
This 2021 9th-generation iPad is $60 off for Prime Day today.
We tested this 2021 9th-generation iPad and named it one of our favorite affordable tablets, and it's on sale for just $269.
Amazon Prime Day is back again, which means tons of deals today and tomorrow on the hottest products ahead of Black Friday. Tech products are always highly sought-after, and Amazon is offering plenty at a fraction of the price. If you're looking for a good-quality yet affordable tablet ahead of the holidays, this 2021 9th-generation iPad is a great option.
Amazon is offering the 64GB Space Gray version of the tablet for just $269, $60 off of its usual $329 price tag. The silver option is also on sale for $269.99. This iPad is great for those who don't need much storage and don't want to spend a fortune on a new tablet.
We love this 2021 iPad for its versatility. It features a large 10.2-inch touchscreen with a vibrant display. The tablet is great for streaming shows or playing your favorite games, and it even has excellent photo and video editing capabilities. You can purchase a separate Apple Pencil, which is a great addition for students and teachers who constantly take notes.
A Bluetooth keyboard can also be attached for an easier typing experience. Whether you're looking to purchase a new tablet for yourself or gift it to a loved one this holiday season, the 2021 9th-generation iPad is a steal at just $269 for Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
2021 Apple 10.2 inch iPad at Amazon for $269
