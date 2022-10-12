Snag Amazon Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch games—save up to 37% on Mario, Pokémon

Shop some of Nintendo's biggest titles during October Prime Day 2022.

The Prime Early Access sale is in full swing right now, making it the ideal time to do some early Black Friday shopping. Today, Amazon is offering superb deals on a variety of popular Nintendo Switch games that are sure to entertain and make the perfect holiday gifts.

Save up to 37% on Mario, Pokémon and Legend of Zelda games while Amazon is offering sweet video game deals on Nintendo Switch classics. Right now, you can get a digital code bundle for Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for just $74.99, saving you $44.99 on these Nintendo Switch staples.

If one game at a time is more your style, you can save $20 on games like Yoshi's Crafted World, which will drop the $59.99 listing price down to $39.99. For more of the best Nintendo Switch deals, look below, as we've rounded up the top discounts avalable now at Amazon. Act fast, though, because the Prime Early Access sale wraps up today, October 12.

Nintendo Switch deals

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

