Snag cult-favorite Solo Stove fire pits for some of the best prices we've seen all year

Grab a Solo Stove fire pit or fire pit bundle for one of the best prices we've seen.

If you want to heat up your football tailgates or update your backyard set up, we have good news—right now you can take home a cult-favorite Solo Stove fire pit for a mega low price. Whether you're looking to stay warm on game day, make s'mores with the kids or spark conversations, Solo Stove has you covered.

This weekend, the brand is offering as much as 25% off their popular pits with discounts of up to 35% on fire pit bundles. On top of those savings, shoppers can pick up fire pit accessories, like select shields, stands and roasting sticks, at up to 40% markdowns. The fall savings event includes Solo Stove's acclaimed portable fire pits plus various extras to bring the pits to their best potential—making for some of the best prices we've seen this year.

To get the most savings out of the current sale, you can grab the Yukon fire pit, on sale for $449.99—a $150 price cut from its standard $599.99 tag. That means you can take home the brand's biggest furnace for 25% off its usual price. Designed for entertaining family and friends, the brand claims that this pit can be used to create a smoke-free fire in minutes.

For another hot deal, consider the Bonfire + Stand bundle, currently discounted from its list price of $419.99 to $289.99. With this bundle, you'll get Solo Stove's medium-sized fire pit and a stand that raises the Bonfire off the ground to prevent heat damage to surfaces, all at a $130 price cut. Sunil Doshi, Reviewed's head of products and development, bought the Bonfire pit ($249.99) last year and called it his "favorite thing I bought during the pandemic." He praised the pit's ability to eliminate smoke within minutes and said that using it for the first time "felt like magic."

Whether you want to sit out under the stars without a chill or get one last weenie roast in, Solo Stove has all the tools you need to keep the fire alive in the fall. Be sure to check out the collection of discounted fire pits before the heat of the deal dies out.

