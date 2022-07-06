Snag early Amazon Prime Day fashion deals on Adidas, Levi's, Ugg and Barefoot Dreams
Ready to save in style? Amazon Prime Day 2022 is set for Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 but you don't have to wait to fill your cart (and closet) with the best fashion deals. We found tons of early Amazon Prime Day clothing deals on top-rated styles from Ugg, Barefoot Dreams and more.
Whether you’re looking to stock up on summer staples or try designer brands for less, we’ve rounded up several early Amazon Prime Day fashion deals you can score right now. Here’s everything you need to know about the sales happening ahead of Prime Day 2022.
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide
Early Amazon Prime Day women's clothing deals
From discounted denim to an oh-so-cozy caftan, find your new go-to styles among the best early Amazon Prime Day women's clothing deals.
Wild Meadow Women's Long Sleeve Cutout Ribbed Midi Dress from $9.47 (Save up to $26.43)
KKB Women's High Waist Active Wear Bike Shorts for $19.99 (Save $15)
Ugg Women’s Adirondack Parka from $211.40 (Save up to $283.60)
Early Amazon Prime Day men's clothing deals
Whether you’re hitting the gym or the beach, refresh your closet for summer with these early Amazon Prime Day deals on men's clothing.
IZOD Men's Slim Fit Saltwater Dockside Short Sleeve Slub Solid Polo from $14.76 (Save up to $8.31)
Levi’s Men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans from $21.10 (Save up to $58.89)
Adidas Men's Aeroready 3-Stripes Sleeveless Tee from $20.29 (Save up to $15.30)
Alo Yoga Men's Unity 2-in-1 Short from $56.76 (Save up to $32.04)
Early Amazon Prime Day shoe and accessory deals
Score stylish shades or a pair of fresh kicks before Amazon Prime Day kicks off.
SOJOS Small Round Polarized Sunglasses for $12.74 (Save $7.25)
Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker from $19.29 (Save up to $57)
Weweya Pillow Slippers for Women and Men from $19.54 (Save $20.45)
Badgley Mischka Women's Kamilah Pump from $78.51 (Save up to $119.49)
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is the—ahem—prime time to score discounts on Amazon. The annual two-day sale includes major price drops on popular items from major retailers and small businesses alike. With new deals dropping regularly during the 48-hour sales event—across categories ranging from home and tech to fashion—there are plenty of ways to save.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. We expect to see tons of price drops in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2022 with several already-live early Prime Day deals available today. During the two-day sale, many deals won’t last the full 48 hours so be sure to shop quickly if something catches your eye.
What fashion deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Start making space in your closet: During Prime Day 2021, we saw deals on top brands including Ugg, Adidas and Reebok, in addition to major markdowns on Amazon’s in-house fashion brands.
Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?
Yes. Amazon’s Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members. If you’re not already a member, sign up today to earn access to the Prime Day savings, plus plenty of everyday perks including Prime Try Before You Buy for clothing shopping. New members receive a 30-day free trial.
If you’re not a Prime member, there are plenty of competing Prime Day sales to peruse. Amazon’s competitors—including Nordstrom, Kate Spade, Walmart and more—have historically offered sales around the same time as Prime Day.
