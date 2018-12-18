Snag the Instant Pot DUO Plus on Amazon for its lowest price yet and save $70

Twitter More

Facebook More

While waiting to the last minute isn't always the smart thing to do, it may have been a good call if you were still doing some holiday shopping.

Need proof? The 8-quart Instant Pot DUO Plus is on sale for its lowest price ever on Amazon right now.

The Instant Pot DUO Plus 8-quart, 9-in-1 multi-use programmable cooker is $89.95 on Amazon, which is $70 off the original price of $159.95 and an *incredible* deal. [Editor's note: I bought three Instant Pots on Black Friday and I'm kicking myself for missing out on this superior deal.]

There's plenty to love with the DUO Plus, whether you're shopping for a last-minute gift or taking advantage of the deals to treat yourself. It easily fills in for nine appliances thanks to the different modes (like yogurt maker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, and more). And given the 8-quart size, it will be a useful tool in the kitchen for any upcoming dinner parties and other holidays. Read more...

More about Mashable Shopping, Shopping Amazon, Shopping Solo, Mashable Deals, and Instant Pot Duo