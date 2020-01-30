You Can Snag This Ultra-Rare Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet for $1.8 Million

Click here to read the full article.

There are G-Wagens and then there is the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet. Limited to a production run of just 99 examples, the vehicle has become something of an object of obsession with aficionados of the German automaker’s boxy utility vehicle. And now one of them could be yours.

None of the 99 models produced were ever officially shipped to the US, which has made the vehicle even more coveted stateside. But now, through Specialty Car Collection in Hollywood, you can get your hands on a gorgeous, mint-condition 2018 G650 that, somehow, only has 47 miles on the odometer.

Rarity aside, the G650 is a genuinely exquisite version of the G-Wagen. This particular half-convertible is finished in white with tasteful black and chrome accents and features Maybach and Landaulet badging. But the first thing keen-eyed observers will notice is that the SUV looks a bit…stretched. That’s because the wheelbase is more than 20 inches longer than the standard G-Wagen, a difference that is most noticeable in the spacious rear-seating area, according to Automobile magazine. Other luxe interior features include a power-operated glass partition between the front and rear, red-leather seats with a built-in massage function, individual entertainment screens and temperature-controlled cup holders.

Of course, like other G-Wagens, the G650 has some serious brawn too. Underneath the hood, you’ll find a hulking twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 from AMG, that’s good for 630 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque. The vehicle is also outfitted with the same tough-as-nails portal axels that were used for the G650 6×6 and has 17 inches of ground clearance, meaning you’ll be able to drive over whatever you come across. As elegant and comfortable as the vehicle may be on the inside, the G650 is also ready to get down and dirty.

As you might expect, the G650 Landaulet comes with a hefty price tag. This particular example will set you back $1.8 million. But for lovers of the German SUV, and over-the-top vehicles in general, it just might be worth it.

