Snag vacuums, beauty products, and kitchenware for up to 30% off at HSN for Presidents Day

HSN has Presidents Day deals: Shop jewelry, vacuums, kitchen appliances and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you're shopping for a great deal on a beloved blender or on the hunt for a new fragrance, Presidents Day is your time to shine. Like many retailers, HSN is hosting a Presidents Day sale all-day on Monday, February 21. You can get great markdowns on celebrity perfume, Ninja coffee makers and more.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

For Presidents Day, you can not only find markdowns up to 30% off on HSN's selection, you can also get an extra FlexPay installment. HSN constantly hosts beauty markdowns on products we love, and right now you can find Cher's perfume, "Eau de Couture," as part of a two-piece set for $49.99, saving you $35.01. You can also find deals on clothes, like a reversible wrap shawl for $37.20 (you'll save $9) that comes in four different plaid patterns.

►Presidents Day 2022: What is closed? What is open? And what are we celebrating?

The best Presidents Day sales of 2022

If tech is more your scene, check out the Samsung Q60A QLED 4K TV starting at $689.99, saving you $10 on the 55-inch model, with the added bonus of including an HDTV antenna that supports local broadcast. The Q60A QLED impressed our reviewer with its remarkable quality for its low price, as well as its sleek design.

Check out the Presidents Day sale selection at HSN.

The best Presidents Day deals at HSN

Story continues

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Presidents Day HSN: Shop deals on Dyson, Ninja and more