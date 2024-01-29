Snake Catcher Removes Feisty Brown Snake From Behind Oven

A snake catcher removed a highly defensive venomous snake from behind an oven in a home in Twin Waters, Queensland, footage posted to Facebook shows.

Footage by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers shows snake handler Brandon Gifford removing an eastern brown snake from behind an oven, then releasing it into a nearby bush.

“Hopefully this is the bag that doesn’t have a hole in it,” Gifford says after placing the captured snake into a hoop bag.

If provoked, an eastern brown snake will adopt an upright strike posture and possibly bite, according to the Queensland Department of Environment, Science, and Innovation. Credit: Stuart McKenzie via Storyful