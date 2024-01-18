Snake Catcher Removes Venomous Brown Snake from Kid's Underwear Drawer

A snake catcher known as ‘the snake hunter’ received a call to remove a snake found in a three-year-old’s underwear drawer in Melbourne’s suburbs on Tuesday, January 9.

In footage posted online, Mark Pellwy, otherwise known as @snakehunteraus, can be seen opening a drawer, then a second one until he spots the eastern brown snake snuggled up in the corner of the drawer. The snake then slowly makes its way down the set of drawers.

The mother of the three-year-old and the snake catcher eventually figured out how the reptile got in there.

The woman carried in folded washing the previous day, and as she was taking clothes off of the clothing line, the “brown snake crawled into it. Then, without realising, she put a bundle of folded clothes containing the world’s second most venomous snake into her son’s drawers,” Pellwy said. Credit: @snakehunteraus via Storyful