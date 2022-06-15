Snake coiled on door hanger bites Kentucky mom checking on her daughter, photos show

Mara Jo Thomas heard her daughter “screaming bloody murder” outside their Kentucky home, and when the mother of three went to investigate, the explanation bit her in the face.

Her daughter, Kenley, saw what Thomas noticed too late — a serpent in an unexpected place, its gray and brown body coiled atop a door hanger declaring ”God Bless America.”

“So of course I open the door and boom - it got me!” Thomas said in a June 13 Facebook post.

The snake struck Thomas just above the eye, leaving two splotches of blood along the brow and socket, photos show.

The snake nearly bit Mara Jo Thomas in the eye.

“And yet your makeup still looks perfect,” one commenter wrote.

Thomas went to a hospital, but no antivenom or treatment was needed.

“Thankfully it wasn’t venomous and it didn’t get my actual eye!” Thomas said.

It’s not clear what became of the snake, but it won’t be finding any more eye-level hideouts at Thomas’ house.

“I’ll never have another door hanger,” she said.

