Clarkstown drivers are celebrating this week as they finally get to use the newly reopened Snake Hill Road in West Nyack.

The town of Clarkstown announced on Facebook Sunday that the road reopened after it closed in June for six months of repairs to a rail bridge carrying part of the CSX railroad.

The town said it received a grant from New York State for the repairs.

The road, located near the Palisades Center and the DeForest Lake reservoir, is a common detour used by Clarkstown drivers to avoid traffic on Route 303 in Valley Cottage and Route 59 in West Nyack.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Snake Hill Road in West Nyack reopens after months of repairs