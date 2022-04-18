Snake sneaks into woman’s car, slithers against her feet as she’s driving, MO cops say

A driver made a beeline to a Missouri police station after she felt “something” slither against her feet while she was behind the wheel.

Officers with the Pacific Police Department searched the car and found the culprit: a snake.

The scaly intruder had moved out of the cabin and into the engine compartment, police said April 16 in a Facebook post. Officers “safely removed” it and “released it back into the wild.”

Police did not say what kind of snake it is.

The incident seemed to stress out quite a few people, who took to the comments in search of answers and reassurance.

“How does this happen?!?!? Please tell me y’all leave your windows down or something. I can’t be worrying about this happening,” a commenter wrote. “Now I’m going to have to tape every hole and crevice.”

Police said the snake likely crawled up into the engine compartment for warmth and happened to find a gap large enough to squeeze through leading into the cabin.

Snakes take shelter in vehicles possibly more often than most realize, McClatchy News reported.

The warm, dark spaces that cars, trucks and SUVs provide is enticing to them, experts say. Other times, a snake might end up inside a vehicle because it was chasing prey.

If the local police aren’t available to rid your car of serpents, simply knocking on the hood is often enough to convince a snake to vacate, McClatchy reported.

