SNAP 2022: Is My State Extending Emergency Allotment Money for August?

FamVeld / iStock.com

Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs of SNAP households during the pandemic. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, EA amounts are equal to the maximum benefit for the household size, minus their monthly base benefit.

SNAP Schedule: When Can I Anticipate August 2022 Payments?

Explore: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning For Retirement

State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Households that are at or near the maximum SNAP benefit receive little or no additional support.

As long as there’s a national public health emergency (PHE) in place — and the state has a state-level emergency declaration in place — states may choose to continue to provide monthly emergency allotments. Public health emergencies are extended for 90 days at a time, and the current PHE is set to expire on October 13.

COVID-19 waivers allowing the issuance of emergency allotments have been extended for some states through August 2022. Eligible school children and children in child care programs may also receive temporary emergency food assistance (P-EBT) during the upcoming summer months.

Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (the FFCRA), states with an approved extension for a covered summer period can issue P-EBT benefits no matter the student’s school status, COVID-related absences, virtual learning days or the operating status of covered child care facilities.

Don’t Qualify for SNAP? The Commodity Supplemental Food Program Could Help Seniors Get Food

SNAP Benefits: Amazon Offers a Discount on Prime Membership With Your EBT Card

The following states and territories have been approved to operate a P-EBT program during summer 2022 and/or to extend emergency SNAP allotments through August:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Story continues

For further details, updates and to distinguish which benefits have been extended in your state, be sure to visit the official USDA pages for Emergency Allotments and P-EBT.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: SNAP 2022: Is My State Extending Emergency Allotment Money for August?