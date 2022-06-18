ljubaphoto / Getty Images

Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, EA amounts are equal to the maximum benefit for the household size, minus their monthly base benefit.

State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Households that are at or near the maximum SNAP benefit receive little or no additional support.

EA payments can be made as long as there’s a national public health emergency and the state has a state-level emergency declaration in place. The current PHE is set to expire on July 15.

Currently, no COVID-19 waivers allowing the issuance of emergency allotments have been extended to any state for June 2022. However, eligible school children and children in childcare programs may receive temporary emergency food assistance (P-EBT) during the upcoming summer months.

Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (the FFCRA), states with an approved extension for a covered summer period can issue P-EBT benefits no matter the student’s school status, COVID-related absences, virtual learning days, or the operating status of covered child care facilities.

The following states and territories have been approved to operate a P-EBT program during the 2021-22 school year:

Alabama

American Samoa

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Indiana

Illinois

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: SNAP 2022: Is My State Giving Out Extra EBT Food Stamp Money in June?