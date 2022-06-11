SNAP 2022: Is My State Giving Out Extra EBT Food Stamp Money in June?
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, EA amounts are equal to the maximum benefit for the household size, minus their monthly base benefit.
Read More: Stimulus Updates To Know for Spring 2022
Find Out: Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed if a National Emergency Happens
State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Households that are at or near the maximum SNAP benefit receive little or no additional support.
EA payments can be made as long as there’s a national public health emergency and the state has a state-level emergency declaration in place. The current PHE is set to expire on July 15.
POLL: Have You Skipped Any of These Essential Expenses Due to Rising Prices?
Currently, no COVID-19 waivers allowing the issuance of emergency allotments have been extended to any state for June 2022. However, eligible school children and children in childcare programs may receive temporary emergency food assistance (P-EBT) during the upcoming summer months.
Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (the FFCRA), states with an approved extension for a covered summer period can issue P-EBT benefits no matter the student’s school status, COVID-related absences, virtual learning days, or the operating status of covered child care facilities.
Discover: 8 Best Food Products To Buy at Costco
Learn: Best States for Eviction Assistance
The following states and territories have been approved to operate a P-EBT program during the 2021-22 school year:
Alabama
American Samoa
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia
Florida
Indiana
Illinois
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Nebraska
Nevada
New Mexico
North Carolina
Ohio
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
Puerto Rico
Rhode Island
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
West Virginia
Wisconsin
More From GOBankingRates
Quiz Yourself on Travel & Learn How To Travel Rich on Any Budget
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: SNAP 2022: Is My State Giving Out Extra EBT Food Stamp Money in June?