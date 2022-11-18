Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

The supercenter chain Meijer announced that it will provide free home delivery of groceries through Meijer.com when SNAP recipients pay with their EBT cards. The free home delivery offer lasts through December 31, 2022, according to multiple news sources.

The free delivery should help SNAP recipients stretch their holiday budgets further. It is being offered along with other programs from Meijer though the end of the year, including a 10% discount on all in-store purchases of fresh fruits and vegetables for SNAP customers.

Meijer’s fresh fruit and vegetable discount will actually apply to SNAP beneficiaries through October 2023. The discount is available thanks to a waiver granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to a press release issued by the chain.

In a year when 25% of Americans say they are skipping Thanksgiving to save money, according to a Personal Capital poll reported by GOBankingRates, the free grocery delivery and added discounts from Meijer may help Americans put food on the table this holiday season.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: SNAP Beneficiaries Save Money With This Holiday Food Stamp Perk From Meijer