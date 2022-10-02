SNAP Benefits 2022: Payments Online May Be Easier

1
David Nadelle
·6 min read
monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s taken a while for the Food and Nutrition Service’s (FNS) SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot to make its presence known throughout all U.S. states. But, as Forage noted, with online grocery shopping expected to grow to 21.5% of the total grocery sales in the U.S. by 2025, participation rates among states and retailers are expanding all the time.

See: What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions Of Americans

On Aug. 15, Forage — a San Francisco-based third-party payment processor (TPP) and electronic benefits transfer (EBT) authenticator — announced that it has been approved by the USDA to provide EBT payments for SNAP online purchases. Forage joins Fiserv (PaySecure) and FIS Global (Worldpay) as the only platforms providing this secure service to retailers and their online SNAP customers.

Having another provider will make it easier for the 42 million Americans currently receiving food stamps to spend them online, per Supermarket News, as will the USDA-supported SNAP EBT Modernization Technical Assistance Center grant program, launched in July 2022.

The $5 million assistance grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan and its aim is to “help expand the number of retailers that offer recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Plan (SNAP) benefits online grocery shopping,” per Supermarket News. The recipients or organization(s) receiving this grant will be announced in the fall.

The SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot was originally created as a pilot test through the 2014 Farm Bill. The online business plan has grown ever since, with all 50 states (except Alaska) and the District of Columbia participating in SNAP online retail purchasing via local retailers and chain giants.

Here is a list of the bigger national retailers that accept online SNAP payments in most states, followed by a list of each state’s regional and local stores that welcome online grocery shopping through SNAP EBT.

Related: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

Large National/Regional Chain Stores in your State Accepting SNAP Payments Online

  • ALDI.

  • Amazon.

  • BJ’s Wholesale Club.

  • Food Lion.

  • Publix.

  • Safeway/Albertsons/Vons.

  • Sam’s Club.

  • ShopRite.

  • Sprouts Farmers Market.

  • Stop & Shop.

  • Target.

  • Walmart.

  • Wegmans.

  • Whole Foods.

Take Our Poll: How Do You Typically Split the Restaurant Bill?

Semi-Regional/Local Retailers in Your State Accepting SNAP Payments Online

  • Alabama: Greer’s Cash Saver, Food City, Hometown Market of Limestone County, Marino’s Market, Piggly Wiggly (Deatsville), Wright’s Markets, Inc.

  • Alaska: None.

  • Arizona: AJ’s fine Foods, Basha’s, Cardenas Markets, Eddie’s Country Store.

  • Arkansas: Brookshire’s Food and Pharmacy, City Markets, Harps Food Stores, Hays Supermarket, Super 1 Foods Brookshires.

  • California: Cardenas Markets, ExtraMile by Jacksons, Food 4 Less, FoodMaxx, Gong’s IGA Market, Lucky Supermarkets, Pavilions, Rancho San Miguel Markets, Save Mart Supermarkets, Stater Bros., Super King Market, Superior Grocers, The Market by Superior.

  • Colorado: No local stores participating; only national chain stores participating (see above).

  • Connecticut: Food Bazaar, Geissler’s Supermarket, Price Chopper Supermarkets. Price Rite.

  • Delaware: Giant of Maryland, Weis Markets.

  • District of Columbia: Giant of Maryland.

  • Florida: Earth Fare, Freshfields Farm, Greer’s Cash Saver, Hitchcock’s Markets, JC’s Market and Food Kitchen, Mt. Plymouth Grocery.

  • Georgia: Earth Fare, Little Giant Farmers Markets, Piggly Wiggly (HAC), Shoppers Value Foods.

  • Hawaii: No local stores participating; only national chain stores participating (see above).

  • Idaho: Broulim’s, ExtraMile by Jacksons, Jacksons Food Stores, Manilo Super 1 Foods, Inc., Rosauers Supermarkets, Super 1 Foods Brookshires.

  • Illinois: Capri IGA, County Market, Dave’s Supermarket, Fairplay Foods. Jewel Osco, Local Market, Meijer, Metropolis Big John Grocery, Schnuck’s Market, Supermercados El Guero, Tony’s Fresh Market, Woodman’s Markets.

  • Indiana: Jewel Osco, Meijer, Schnuck’s Market, Strack and Van Til, Town and Country.

  • Iowa: Jewel Osco, New Pioneer Food Co-op, Ramsey’s Market.

  • Kansas: Country Mart, Harps Food Stores, Pyramid Foods,the Merc Co-op.

  • Kentucky: Food City, Meijer.

  • Louisiana: Brookshire’s Food and Pharmacy, Spring Market, Super 1 Foods Brookshires.

  • Maine: Hannaford, Shaws.

  • Maryland:  Giant Eagle, Giant of Maryland, Martin’s, Price Rite, Weis Markets.

  • Massachusetts: Brothers Marketplace, Daily Table, Geissler’s Supermarket, Hannaford, McKinnon’s Supermarkets, Price Chopper Supermarkets, Price Rite, Roche Bros., Shaws, Star Market.

  • Michigan: Earth Fare, Garden Fresh Market, Meijer, Wesco.

  • Minnesota: Hornbacher’s Hugo’s Family Marketplace.

  • Mississippi: Greer’s Cash Saver, Froogel’s, Superlo Foods.

  • Missouri: Bratcher’s Market, Cameron Market, Country Mart, County Market, FavTrip Independence, FavTrip KCMO, Harps Food Stores, Hays Supermarket, Price Cutter, Pyramid Foods, Schnuck’s Market, Sliced Bread Market, Sweet Springs Market, Woods Supermarket.

  • Montana: Manito Super 1 Foods, Inc., Rosauers Supermarkets, Super 1 Foods Brookshires.

  • Nebraska: No local stores participating; only national chain stores participating (see above).

  • Nevada: Cardenas Markets, ExtraMile by Jacksons, FoodMaxx, Jacksons Food Stores, Lin’s Fresh Market, Save Mart Supermarkets.

  • New Hampshire: Hannaford, McKinnon’s Supermarkets, Price Chopper Supermarkets, Price Rite, Shaws.

  • New Jersey: ACME, Food Bazaar, Food Circus Super Markets, Inc. DBA Super Foodtown, Price Rite, TheFreshGrocer, Weis Markets.

  • New Mexico: No local stores participating; only national chain stores participating (see above).

  • New York: 3 Guys From Brooklyn, Dash’s Market, Ferreira Foodtown, Food Bazaar, Foodtown-Freshtown, GreenStar Food Co-op, Hannaford, Manhattan Fruit Market, My Foodtown, Pioneer Supermarket, Price Chopper Supermarkets, Price Rite, Schneider’s of Kirkwood, Skip’s on the Ridge, Tops Market, Weis Markets.

  • North Carolina: Carlie C’s Compare Foods, Compare Food Clayton, Deep Roots Market, Earth Fare, Fairvalue Grocery Stores, Food Lion, Piggly Wiggly of Kinston, NC (Hwy 258 N).

  • North Dakota: Hornbacher’s, Hugo’s Family Marketplace.

  • Ohio: Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Dave’s Supermarket, Inc. DBA Dave’s Supermarket, Earth Fare, Giant Eagle, Lucky’s, Meijer.

  • Oklahoma: Apple Market, HAC Inc. DBA Cash Saver, Country Mart, Doc’s Food Stores, Inc., FireLake Discount Foods, Harps Food Stores, Homeland Food Stores, Phelps Market, Reasor’s, Sooner Foods, United Supermarkets, Warehouse Market.

  • Oregon: ExtraMile by Jacksons,Rosauers Supermarkets, Roth’s Fresh Markets.

  • Pennsylvania: Cottman Food Market, Dave’s Super Duper, Giant Company, LLC, Giant Eagle, Lake Region IGA, Martin’s, Mignosi’s Super Foodtown, Price Chopper Supermarkets, Price Rite, TheFreshGrocer, Tops Market, Weis Markets.

  • Rhode Island: Cartwheel RI, Price Rite, Shaws.

  • South Carolina: Earth Fare, Opie Drive-Thru Grocery.

  • South Dakota: Buche Foods.

  • Tennessee: Earth Fare, Food City, Food Lion, H.G. Hill Foods Store, Memphis Cash Saver, Superlo Farmers Market.

  • Texas: Brookshire’s Food and Pharmacy, Central Market, FRESH by Brookshire’s, Joe V’s Smart Shop, LKewis Food Town, Spring Market, Super 1 Foods Brookshires.

  • Utah: Dan’s Fresh Market, Davis Food and Drug, Dick’s Fresh Market, ExtraMile by Jacksons, Fresh Market, Jacksons Food Stores, Lin’s Fresh Market, Macey’s.

  • Vermont: Hannaford, Price Chopper Supermarkets, Shaws, Tops Markets.

  • Virginia: Earth Fare, Food City, Giant of Maryland, Martin’s, Weis Markets.

  • Washington: A&J Select Market, Rosauers Supermarkets, Super 1 Foods Rosauers, Yoke’s Fresh Market.

  • West Virginia: Giant Eagle, Martin’s, Spencer Cash Saver, St. Marys Galaxy, Weis Markets.

  • Wisconsin: Capital, Centre Market, Lou Perrine’s Gas and Grocery, Meijer, Ptacek’s IGA, Schnuck’s Market, Woodman’s Markets.

  • Wyoming: Broulim’s, Hines General Store.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: SNAP Benefits 2022: Payments Online May Be Easier

Recommended Stories

  • California Gas Prices Jumped 18 Cents Per Gallon in One Week — Here’s Why

    Just when we thought Americans were going to get some relief from high prices at the pump, Californians got hit hard with a jump. As of Sept. 30, California is paying an average of $6.29 -- much...

  • What all that stealing says about America

    Why are people stealing these days? That’s a tough one. To some degree it’s a reflection of our times. Simply put, America’s social contract is straining.

  • A Railroad Megamerger Could Be A Boon To Canada’s Dirty Oil Industry

    Rail is never oil producers’ first choice, but a new transcontinental line could become the most attractive backup option when pipelines fail.

  • Your Section-by-Section Guide to Storing Foods in the Fridge, From the Upper Shelves to the Crisper Drawers

    Where you store your food can impact how long it stays fresh and reduce your risk of cross contamination.

  • Venezuela Seizes Stake in Oil Venture From Firm With Russia Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s state oil company seized a minority stake in a key joint oil venture from GPB Global Resources, a private energy firm founded by former Gazprom PJSC officials, taking full control of the asset. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Acr

  • 13 Over The Top Apple Recipes To Make If You Go Apple Picking

    Because you'll be eating an apple day forever unless you get creative with all those apples.View Entire Post ›

  • Was That the Grossest ‘Great British Baking Show’ Challenge Ever?

    Photo Composite by The Daily Beast, Courtesy of @BritishBakeOff/TwitterYou may have heard the Swedish phrase “smorgasbord” before. It’s a big bounty of food with cheeses, meats, warm appetizers, and cold salads—almost like a barbecue. A whole smorgasbord of food sounds quite good right now! But have you ever heard of a “smörgåstårta?” If not, allow The Great British Baking Show to introduce it to you.Or maybe not. This week’s showstopper challenge was a real doozy—but not for the bakers. It was

  • 31 October Recipes To Make All Month Long, From French Toast Casserole To Chocolate-Filled Halloween Cookies

    Cozy breakfasts, hearty one-pot dinners, seasonal drinks, and festive Halloween treats right this way...View Entire Post ›

  • China JD.com founder Liu settles U.S. rape civil suit

    Billionaire Richard Liu, founder of one of China's largest e-commerce platforms JD.com, has settled a civil suit brought by former University of Michigan student Liu Jingyao, who had accused him of rape. The suit was part of a long-running legal battle between Richard Liu and Liu Jingyao, who was a 21-year-old student in 2018 when she said Richard Liu raped her after an evening of dinner and drinks. A statement from the lawsuit's parties, and provided to Reuters by JD.com, said: "The incident between Ms. Jingyao Liu and Mr. Richard Liu in Minnesota in 2018 resulted in a misunderstanding that has consumed substantial public attention and brought profound suffering to the parties and their families."

  • 8 Purchases Everyone Approaching Retirement Should Make

    Certain retirement purchases, like big houses and expensive boats, are often regretted by retirees. However, there are other purchases that act more as investments. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top...

  • Eat ice cream the right way with this Amazon product

    See how TikTok is inspiring us to change the way we eat ice cream. Try it out for yourself for under $22 off now.

  • Ford, Rivian, GM: Concern About Outlook for Carmakers Piles Up

    Life for the car manufacturers is becoming tougher as the economic slowdown worsens. Demand for cars is likely to sharply slow as consumers delay buying a new vehicles. "This is in keeping with our macroeconomic board's reduced forecast for 2.5% global GDP growth this year and 2.1% in 2023 ... on the back of substantial inflation, and higher interest rates meant to tame it," Moody's explained.

  • Burger King Puts a Bold New Whopper on the Menu

    McDonald's is reportedly bringing back a long-time fan favorite, so Burger King claps back with a new Whopper.

  • Trump fraud lawsuit goes to judge who held him in contempt

    The New York attorney general’s lawsuit accusing Donald Trump and his company of fraud has been assigned to a state court judge who repeatedly ruled against the former president in related subpoena disputes — including holding him in contempt, fining him $110,000 and forcing him to sit for a deposition. Trump’s lawyers are objecting to Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s continued involvement and accused Attorney General Letitia James’ office of attempting to “judge shop” because, in paperwork seeking assignment of a judge, it noted Engoron's knowledge of the case and linked the lawsuit and subpoena disputes as "related" matters. In a letter Thursday to the court's administrative judge, Trump lawyer Alina Habba argued that the lawsuit should instead be assigned to the court’s Commercial Division, which is set up to handle complex corporate litigation.

  • OPEC+ Will Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleIndonesia Soccer Stampede Kills 131 as Use of Tear Gas QueriedGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysFed Begins to Split on the Need for Speed to Peak RatesUkraine Latest: US Sees Russia Pullout From Lyman as EncouragingThe OPEC+ group of oil producers will consider cutting output by more than 1 million barrels a day when it meets in Vienna on Wednesday, according to delegat

  • 20 Christmas Pudding Recipes That Go Way Beyond Figgy

    The holiday season is coming up soon and as people all over the world start preparing their Christmas menu, it's interesting to note how many different traditional foods there are, depending on which part of the world you're from. One of these traditional foods is Christmas pudding, which you may ...

  • Ropa Vieja Will Be Your New Favorite One-Pot Dinner

    Known as the national dish of Cuba, ropa vieja is a classic beef stew featuring shredded flank steak tossed in a flavorful sauce of tomato, onion, and pepper.

  • An Anti-Inflammatory Diet Actually Isn’t All That Special

    An anti-inflammatory diet has been linked to better heart health, longevity, and even improved arthritis. A dietitian explains what it means to eat this way.

  • You Might Be Surprised By All the Major Health Benefits of Chia Seeds

    Chia seeds might be tiny but they pack a mighty dose of health benefits, including many must-haves for cyclists.