SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022

hapabapa / iStock.com

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps provide food security for more than 41 million people (about one in eight Americans), according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Although it’s a federal program, SNAP is administered by the states, which means benefits are distributed inconsistently across the country.

While eligibility requirements and benefit levels are uniform across all states except Alaska and Hawaii, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the way benefits are calculated can vary considerably from one state to the next.

Learn: 5 Things Americans Should Know About SNAP Benefits in 2022

SNAP Benefits Increase in 2022: What It Could Mean for the Immediate and Long-Term Future

In New Hampshire, for example, just 6% of the population participates in SNAP, and they receive a relatively low $110 monthly payment. In Louisiana, a full 17% of the population receives SNAP, and they average a fairly high payment of $135. Naturally, states with bigger populations have more SNAP recipients, and states with higher poverty rates have a greater percentage of their residents in the program.

Even the name of the program can change from state to state. In Wisconsin, it’s called FoodShare. In California, it’s called CalFresh. In Utah, it’s still called Food Stamps.

No matter the name, SNAP is a vital part of the social safety net. Here’s a look at how the states distribute SNAP.

Household and Individual Allotments Have Gone Up for 2022

In 2021, the USDA announced a cost of living adjustment (COLA) for SNAP in 2022. Here’s what you need to know:

For the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., the maximum allotment for a family of four has been raised to $835 per month.

In Alaska, a family of four can now receive between $1,074 and $1,667 per month, depending on their rural/urban designation.

In Hawaii, the COLA raised the monthly limit to $1,573 for a family of four.

The minimum benefit increased to $20 in D.C. and the Lower 48, $26 to $40 in Alaska and $38 in Hawaii.

Benefits were also raised for Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Story continues

SNAP Benefits By States

Here’s an alphabetical look at each state’s number of SNAP participation, according to the most recent data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Alabama

Average benefit per household member per month: $129

Number of recipients: 727,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 15%

Alaska

Average benefit per household member per month: $181

Number of recipients: 85,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Arizona

Average benefit per household member per month: $130

Number of recipients: 797,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Arkansas

Average benefit per household member per month: $108

Number of recipients: 355,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

California

Average benefit per household member per month: $141

Number of recipients: 3.79 million

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%

Colorado

Average benefit per household member per month: $128

Number of recipients: 450,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%

Connecticut

Average benefit per household member per month: $143

Number of recipients: 368,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%

Delaware

Average benefit per household member per month: $124

Number of recipients: 129,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

District of Columbia

Average benefit per household member per month: $142

Number of recipients: 94,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

Florida

Average benefit per household member per month: $127

Number of recipients: 2.85 million

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

Georgia

Average benefit per household member per month: $132

Number of recipients: 1.42 million

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

Hawaii

Average benefit per household member per month: $258

Number of recipients: 157,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Idaho

Average benefit per household member per month: $118

Number of recipients: 146,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%

Illinois

Average benefit per household member per month: $135

Number of recipients: 1.77 million

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

Indiana

Average benefit per household member per month: $129

Number of recipients: 574,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 9%

Iowa

Average benefit per household member per month: $121

Number of recipients: 320,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%

Kansas

Average benefit per household member per month: $119

Number of recipients: 201,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 7%

Kentucky

Average benefit per household member per month: $123

Number of recipients: 541,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Louisiana

Average benefit per household member per month: $135

Number of recipients: 810,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 17%

Maine

Average benefit per household member per month: $117

Number of recipients: 157,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Maryland

Average benefit per household member per month: $128

Number of recipients: 619,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%

Massachusetts

Average benefit per household member per month: $134

Number of recipients: 760,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Michigan

Average benefit per household member per month: $120

Number of recipients: 1.18 million

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Minnesota

Average benefit per household member per month: $111

Number of recipients: 409

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 7%

Mississippi

Average benefit per household member per month: $120

Number of recipients: 455,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 15%

Missouri

Average benefit per household member per month: $130

Number of recipients: 692,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Montana

Average benefit per household member per month: $123

Number of recipients: 107,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%

Nebraska

Average benefit per household member per month: $124

Number of recipients: 161,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%

Nevada

Average benefit per household member per month: $125

Number of recipients: 423,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

New Hampshire

Average benefit per household member per month: $110

Number of recipients: 76,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 6%

New Jersey

Average benefit per household member per month: $122

Number of recipients: 705,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%

New Mexico

Average benefit per household member per month: $127

Number of recipients: 448,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 21%

New York

Average benefit per household member per month: $136

Number of recipients: 2.66 million

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

North Carolina

Average benefit per household member per month: $126

Number of recipients: 1.33 million

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

North Dakota

Average benefit per household member per month: $126

Number of recipients: 49,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 6%

Ohio

Average benefit per household member per month: $132

Number of recipients: 1.38 million

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Oklahoma

Average benefit per household member per month: $128

Number of recipients: 574,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

Oregon

Average benefit per household member per month: $133

Number of recipients: 599,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

Pennsylvania

Average benefit per household member per month: $129

Number of recipients: 1.76 million

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

Rhode Island

Average benefit per household member per month: $144

Number of recipients: 152,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

South Carolina

Average benefit per household member per month: $127

Number of recipients: 601,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

South Dakota

Average benefit per household member per month: $136

Number of recipients: 81,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 9%

Tennessee

Average benefit per household member per month: $131

Number of recipients: 903,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

Texas

Average benefit per household member per month: $125

Number of recipients: 3.41

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Utah

Average benefit per household member per month: $122

Number of recipients: 172,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 5%

Vermont

Average benefit per household member per month: $122

Number of recipients: 69,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Virginia

Average benefit per household member per month: $128

Number of recipients: 705,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%

Washington

Average benefit per household member per month: $119

Number of recipients: 825,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

West Virginia

Average benefit per household member per month: $117

Number of recipients: 305,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 17%

Wisconsin

Average benefit per household member per month: $113

Number of recipients: 617

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Wyoming

Average benefit per household member per month: $124

Number of recipients: 26,000

Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 5%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022