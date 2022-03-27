SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps provide food security for more than 41 million people (about one in eight Americans), according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Although it’s a federal program, SNAP is administered by the states, which means benefits are distributed inconsistently across the country.
While eligibility requirements and benefit levels are uniform across all states except Alaska and Hawaii, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the way benefits are calculated can vary considerably from one state to the next.
In New Hampshire, for example, just 6% of the population participates in SNAP, and they receive a relatively low $110 monthly payment. In Louisiana, a full 17% of the population receives SNAP, and they average a fairly high payment of $135. Naturally, states with bigger populations have more SNAP recipients, and states with higher poverty rates have a greater percentage of their residents in the program.
Even the name of the program can change from state to state. In Wisconsin, it’s called FoodShare. In California, it’s called CalFresh. In Utah, it’s still called Food Stamps.
No matter the name, SNAP is a vital part of the social safety net. Here’s a look at how the states distribute SNAP.
Household and Individual Allotments Have Gone Up for 2022
In 2021, the USDA announced a cost of living adjustment (COLA) for SNAP in 2022. Here’s what you need to know:
For the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., the maximum allotment for a family of four has been raised to $835 per month.
In Alaska, a family of four can now receive between $1,074 and $1,667 per month, depending on their rural/urban designation.
In Hawaii, the COLA raised the monthly limit to $1,573 for a family of four.
The minimum benefit increased to $20 in D.C. and the Lower 48, $26 to $40 in Alaska and $38 in Hawaii.
Benefits were also raised for Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
SNAP Benefits By States
Here’s an alphabetical look at each state’s number of SNAP participation, according to the most recent data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
Alabama
Average benefit per household member per month: $129
Number of recipients: 727,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 15%
Alaska
Average benefit per household member per month: $181
Number of recipients: 85,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%
Arizona
Average benefit per household member per month: $130
Number of recipients: 797,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%
Arkansas
Average benefit per household member per month: $108
Number of recipients: 355,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%
California
Average benefit per household member per month: $141
Number of recipients: 3.79 million
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%
Colorado
Average benefit per household member per month: $128
Number of recipients: 450,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%
Connecticut
Average benefit per household member per month: $143
Number of recipients: 368,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%
Delaware
Average benefit per household member per month: $124
Number of recipients: 129,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%
District of Columbia
Average benefit per household member per month: $142
Number of recipients: 94,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%
Florida
Average benefit per household member per month: $127
Number of recipients: 2.85 million
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%
Georgia
Average benefit per household member per month: $132
Number of recipients: 1.42 million
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%
Hawaii
Average benefit per household member per month: $258
Number of recipients: 157,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%
Idaho
Average benefit per household member per month: $118
Number of recipients: 146,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%
Illinois
Average benefit per household member per month: $135
Number of recipients: 1.77 million
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%
Indiana
Average benefit per household member per month: $129
Number of recipients: 574,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 9%
Iowa
Average benefit per household member per month: $121
Number of recipients: 320,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%
Kansas
Average benefit per household member per month: $119
Number of recipients: 201,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 7%
Kentucky
Average benefit per household member per month: $123
Number of recipients: 541,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%
Louisiana
Average benefit per household member per month: $135
Number of recipients: 810,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 17%
Maine
Average benefit per household member per month: $117
Number of recipients: 157,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%
Maryland
Average benefit per household member per month: $128
Number of recipients: 619,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%
Massachusetts
Average benefit per household member per month: $134
Number of recipients: 760,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%
Michigan
Average benefit per household member per month: $120
Number of recipients: 1.18 million
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%
Minnesota
Average benefit per household member per month: $111
Number of recipients: 409
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 7%
Mississippi
Average benefit per household member per month: $120
Number of recipients: 455,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 15%
Missouri
Average benefit per household member per month: $130
Number of recipients: 692,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%
Montana
Average benefit per household member per month: $123
Number of recipients: 107,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%
Nebraska
Average benefit per household member per month: $124
Number of recipients: 161,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%
Nevada
Average benefit per household member per month: $125
Number of recipients: 423,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%
New Hampshire
Average benefit per household member per month: $110
Number of recipients: 76,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 6%
New Jersey
Average benefit per household member per month: $122
Number of recipients: 705,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%
New Mexico
Average benefit per household member per month: $127
Number of recipients: 448,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 21%
New York
Average benefit per household member per month: $136
Number of recipients: 2.66 million
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%
North Carolina
Average benefit per household member per month: $126
Number of recipients: 1.33 million
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%
North Dakota
Average benefit per household member per month: $126
Number of recipients: 49,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 6%
Ohio
Average benefit per household member per month: $132
Number of recipients: 1.38 million
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%
Oklahoma
Average benefit per household member per month: $128
Number of recipients: 574,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%
Oregon
Average benefit per household member per month: $133
Number of recipients: 599,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%
Pennsylvania
Average benefit per household member per month: $129
Number of recipients: 1.76 million
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%
Rhode Island
Average benefit per household member per month: $144
Number of recipients: 152,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%
South Carolina
Average benefit per household member per month: $127
Number of recipients: 601,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%
South Dakota
Average benefit per household member per month: $136
Number of recipients: 81,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 9%
Tennessee
Average benefit per household member per month: $131
Number of recipients: 903,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%
Texas
Average benefit per household member per month: $125
Number of recipients: 3.41
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%
Utah
Average benefit per household member per month: $122
Number of recipients: 172,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 5%
Vermont
Average benefit per household member per month: $122
Number of recipients: 69,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%
Virginia
Average benefit per household member per month: $128
Number of recipients: 705,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%
Washington
Average benefit per household member per month: $119
Number of recipients: 825,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%
West Virginia
Average benefit per household member per month: $117
Number of recipients: 305,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 17%
Wisconsin
Average benefit per household member per month: $113
Number of recipients: 617
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%
Wyoming
Average benefit per household member per month: $124
Number of recipients: 26,000
Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 5%
