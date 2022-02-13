SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps provide food security for more than 41 million people (about one in eight Americans), according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Although it’s a federal program, SNAP is administered by the states, which means benefits are distributed inconsistently across the country.

While eligibility requirements and benefit levels are uniform across all states except Alaska and Hawaii, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the way benefits are calculated can vary considerably from one state to the next.

In New Hampshire, for example, just 6% of the population participates in SNAP, and they receive a relatively low $110 monthly payment. In Louisiana, a full 17% of the population receives SNAP, and they average a fairly high payment of $135. Naturally, states with bigger populations have more SNAP recipients, and states with higher poverty rates have a greater percentage of their residents in the program.

Even the name of the program can change from state to state. In Wisconsin, it’s called FoodShare. In California, it’s called CalFresh. In Utah, it’s still called Food Stamps.

No matter the name, SNAP is a vital part of the social safety net. Here’s a look at how the states distribute SNAP.

Household and Individual Allotments Have Gone Up for 2022

In 2021, the USDA announced a cost of living adjustment (COLA) for SNAP in 2022. Here’s what you need to know:

  • For the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., the maximum allotment for a family of four has been raised to $835 per month.

  • In Alaska, a family of four can now receive between $1,074 and $1,667 per month, depending on their rural/urban designation.

  • In Hawaii, the COLA raised the monthly limit to $1,573 for a family of four.

  • The minimum benefit increased to $20 in D.C. and the Lower 48, $26 to $40 in Alaska and $38 in Hawaii.

  • Benefits were also raised for Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

SNAP Benefits By States

Here’s an alphabetical look at each state’s number of SNAP participation, according to the most recent data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Alabama

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $129

  • Number of recipients: 727,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 15%

Alaska

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $181

  • Number of recipients: 85,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Arizona

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $130

  • Number of recipients: 797,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Arkansas

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $108

  • Number of recipients: 355,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

California

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $141

  • Number of recipients: 3.79 million

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%

Colorado

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $128

  • Number of recipients: 450,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%

Connecticut

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $143

  • Number of recipients: 368,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%

Delaware

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $124

  • Number of recipients: 129,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

District of Columbia

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $142

  • Number of recipients: 94,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

Florida

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $127

  • Number of recipients: 2.85 million

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

Georgia

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $132

  • Number of recipients: 1.42 million

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

Hawaii

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $258

  • Number of recipients: 157,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Idaho

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $118

  • Number of recipients: 146,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%

Illinois

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $135

  • Number of recipients: 1.77 million

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

Indiana

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $129

  • Number of recipients: 574,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 9%

Iowa

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $121

  • Number of recipients: 320,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%

Kansas

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $119

  • Number of recipients: 201,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 7%

Kentucky

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $123

  • Number of recipients: 541,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Louisiana

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $135

  • Number of recipients: 810,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 17%

Maine

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $117

  • Number of recipients: 157,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Maryland

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $128

  • Number of recipients: 619,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%

Massachusetts

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $134

  • Number of recipients: 760,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Michigan

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $120

  • Number of recipients: 1.18 million

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Minnesota

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $111

  • Number of recipients: 409

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 7%

Mississippi

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $120

  • Number of recipients: 455,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 15%

Missouri

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $130

  • Number of recipients: 692,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Montana

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $123

  • Number of recipients: 107,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%

Nebraska

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $124

  • Number of recipients: 161,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%

Nevada

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $125

  • Number of recipients: 423,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

New Hampshire

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $110

  • Number of recipients: 76,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 6%

New Jersey

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $122

  • Number of recipients: 705,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%

New Mexico

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $127

  • Number of recipients: 448,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 21%

New York

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $136

  • Number of recipients: 2.66 million

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

North Carolina

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $126

  • Number of recipients: 1.33 million

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

North Dakota

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $126

  • Number of recipients: 49,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 6%

Ohio

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $132

  • Number of recipients: 1.38 million

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Oklahoma

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $128

  • Number of recipients: 574,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

Oregon

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $133

  • Number of recipients: 599,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

Pennsylvania

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $129

  • Number of recipients: 1.76 million

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

Rhode Island

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $144

  • Number of recipients: 152,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

South Carolina

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $127

  • Number of recipients: 601,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

South Dakota

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $136

  • Number of recipients: 81,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 9%

Tennessee

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $131

  • Number of recipients: 903,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

Texas

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $125

  • Number of recipients: 3.41

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Utah

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $122

  • Number of recipients: 172,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 5%

Vermont

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $122

  • Number of recipients: 69,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Virginia

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $128

  • Number of recipients: 705,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%

Washington

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $119

  • Number of recipients: 825,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

West Virginia

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $117

  • Number of recipients: 305,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 17%

Wisconsin

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $113

  • Number of recipients: 617

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Wyoming

  • Average benefit per household member per month: $124

  • Number of recipients: 26,000

  • Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 5%

