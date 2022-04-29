SNAP Benefits: When Will My Card Be Reloaded?

PeopleImages / Getty Images

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are designed to help low-income families pay for food by providing money once a month. In most states, the benefits are deposited on the same day each month, based on factors such as your Social Security number, last name, case number or account number.

If you wonder when your SNAP benefits are deposited every month, the easiest option is to visit the Providers website and find your state in the “EBT in My State” dropdown tab.

In most states, SNAP benefits are transferred to recipients via a prepaid electronic benefit transfer card, which is a debit card with the specific benefit amounts already loaded onto the card. Some states call it an EBT card while others, such as Texas, customize the name (in Texas it’s called the Lone Star Card). Individual states are responsible for scheduling when SNAP payments go out.

The SNAP program is managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and provides benefits to roughly 42 million people, NPR reported. Last year the Biden administration approved the largest increase in food stamp benefits in the program’s history, upping the payment by an extra $36 a month.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, families of four will receive a maximum allotment of $835 if they are in the 48 contiguous states or Washington, D.C. Here are some of the other payment allotments:

A family of four will receive a maximum of $1,074-$1,667 in Alaska.

A family of four will receive a maximum of $1,573 in Hawaii.

A family of four will receive a maximum of $1,231 in Guam.

A family of four will receive a maximum of $1,074 in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Following is a rundown of when SNAP benefits are reloaded in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia and U.S. territories, according to the AS.com website unless otherwise indicated:

Alabama : Between the 4th and 23rd of the month, depending on your case number

Alaska : First day of the month

Arizona : Between the 1st and 13th of the month, depending on the first letter of your last name

Arkansas: Between the 4th and the 13th of the month, based on the last digit of your Social Security number

California : First 10 days of the month, depending on the last digit of your case number

Colorado : Between the 1st and 10th of the month, based on the last digit of your Social Security number

Connecticut . From the 1st to the 3rd of the month, based on the first letter of your last name

Delaware : Loaded over 23 days, beginning with the 2nd day of the month, based on the first letter of your last name

Florida . Between the 1st and 28th of the month, based on the 9th and 8th digits of your case number

Georgia : Between the 5th and 23rd of the month, based on the last two digits of your ID number

Guam : First day of the month

Hawaii : The 3rd and 5th of the month, based on the first letter of your last name

Idaho : During the first 10 days of the month, based on the last number of your birth year

Illinois : On the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 13th, 17th, and 20th of the month, based on a combination of the type of case and the case name

Indiana . From the 5th to the 23rd of the month, based on the first letter of your last name

Iowa: During the first 10 days of the month, based on the first letter of your last name

Kansas : During the first 10 days of the month, based on the first letter of your last name

Kentucky : During the first 19 days of the month, based on the last digit of your case number

Louisiana : Between the 1st and the 14th of the month, based on the last digit of your Social Security number

Maine : From the 10th to the 14th of the month, based on the last digit of your birthday

Maryland : From the 4th to the 23rd of the month, based on the first letter of your last name

Massachusetts . During the first 14 days of the month, based on the last digit of your Social Security number

Michigan . From the 3rd to the 21st of the month, based on the last two digits of your ID number

Minnesota : From the 4th to the 13th of the month, based on the last digit of your case number

Mississippi : From the 4th to the 21st of the month, based on the last digit of your case number

Missouri : During the first 22 days of the month, based on your birth month and last name

Montana : Between the 2nd and 6th of the month, based on the last digit of your case number

Nebraska : From the 1st to the 5th of the month, based on the last digit of your head of household’s Social Security number

Nevada : During the first 10 days of the month, based on the last number of your birth year

New Hampshire : The fifth day of the month.

New Jersey : During the first 5 calendar days of the month, based on the 7th digit of your case number.

New Mexico : During the first 20 days of the month, based on the last two digits of your Social Security number

New York: During the first 9 days of the month, based on the last digit of your case number, except in New York City, where benefits are loaded over 13 days that are not Sundays or holidays

North Carolina : From the 3rd to the 21st of the month, based on the last digit of your Social Security number

North Dakota : The first day of the month

Ohio : From the 2nd to the 20th of the month, based on the last digit of your case number

Oklahoma : From the 1st to the 10th of the month, based on the last digit of your case number

Oregon : From the 1st to the 9th of the month, based on the last digit of your Social Security number

Pennsylvania: During the first 10 business days of the month, based on the last digit of your case record number

Puerto Rico : Between the 4th and 22nd of the month, based on the last digit of your Social Security number

Rhode Island : The first day of the month

South Carolina : During the first 10 days of the month, based on Social Security number, for those who’ve received benefits continuously since before Sept. 1, 2021; otherwise, from the 1st to the 19th of the month, based on the last digit of your case number, as per the Providers website

South Dakota : The 10 th of the month

Tennessee : From the 1st to the 20th of the month, based on the last two digits of your Social Security number

Texas: During the first 15 days of the month, based on the last digit of your Eligibility Determination Group, or EDG, number

Utah : On the 5th, 11th or 15th of the month, based on the first letter of your last name

Vermont : The first day of the month

Virginia : From the 1st to the 9th of the month, based on the last digit of your case number.

Washington: Staggered according to application date and application finalized period, as per the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services: Application date from the 1st through 15th of the month and finalized period from 1st through 15th of the month, paid on the 1st through the 10th of the month Application date from the 1st through 15th of the month and finalized period from 16th through 31st of the month, paid on the 11th through the 20th of the month Application date from the 16th through the 22nd of the month and finalized on any date, paid on the 1st through the 10th of the month Application date from the 23rd through the 31st of the month and finalized on any date, paid on the 11th through the 20th of the month



Washington, D.C. : From the 1st to the 10th of the month, based on the first letter of your last name

West Virginia : During the first nine days of the month, based on the first letter of your last name

Wisconsin : During the first 15 days of the month, based on the eighth digit of your SSN

Wyoming: From the 1st to the 4th of the month, based on the first letter of your last name

You can use your SNAP benefit card at any SNAP-authorized retailer. Authorized retailers include most supermarkets as well as some farmers markets, convenience stores and big-box stores like Walmart and Target. You can also use the card at some online grocery retailers.

