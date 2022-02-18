Snap, Crackle and Hard to Spot: Supply Woes Hit Rice Krispies

Daniela Sirtori-Cortina
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Rice Krispies are the latest victim of U.S. supply-chain troubles.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shoppers around the country have taken to social media to probe the absence of the Kellogg Co. cereal brand from their grocery-store shelves. The company confirmed the problems this week, citing a temporary shortage due to manufacturing constraints.

“We do not have an estimated date on when it will be back in stock but can assure you, we’re working as fast as we can to get it back on store shelves,” Rice Krispies said on Twitter.

Kellogg experienced several hits to its cereal production last year, including a fire that took a facility completely offline and a labor strike at four U.S. cereal plants that lasted for most of the fourth quarter.

The strike ended in December and the impact will extend into the second quarter as the company rebuilds inventories, Chief Executive Officer Steven Cahillane said on a Feb. 10 earnings call.

Kellogg shares were up 1.9% at 2:25 p.m. in New York. The stock has risen about 11% in the past year, about in line with the S&P 500 index.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Price Pushes Above $1,900 as Ukraine Crisis Spurs Haven Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold was little changed near an eight-month high as traders assessed heightened tensions over Ukraine ahead of an expected meeting next week between Russia and the U.S. Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adrift on Burning Cargo ShipThe Housing Boom’s Mortgage Rate Threat Is Wor

  • GE Drops After Warning of Supply-Chain Pressures Through Mid-Year

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. fell the most in three weeks after warning that supply-chain snags, a labor shortage and material inflation will be a drag on its businesses at least until the middle of this year. Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adrift on Burning Cargo ShipThe Housing B

  • Spotify shares fall after Joe Rogan's podcast briefly not accessible

    The podcast can now be accessed and Spotify did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has been under fire after Rogan, who signed a $100-million deal with Spotify in 2020, aired controversial COVID-19 views on his show and drew protests from artists Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and India Arie.

  • GM seeks U.S approval to deploy self-driving vehicle

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -General Motors Co and its self-driving technology unit Cruise have petitioned U.S. regulators for permission to build and deploy a self-driving vehicle without human controls like steering wheels or brake pedals, Cruise said Friday. Cruise said in a blog post https://www.getcruise.com/news/seeking-nhtsa-review-of-the-origin it sought permission to deploy the Cruise Origin that does not need features like a steering wheel to operate safely. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has authority to grant petitions to allow a limited number of vehicles to temporarily operate on U.S. roads that do not have required human controls.

  • Analysis-U.S., allies united if Russia invades, at odds over other scenarios

    The United States and its allies have mapped out detailed plans for coordinated, severe sanctions if Russian troops physically invade Ukraine, but how they should respond to other kinds of aggressions is far from agreed, U.S. and European officials say. That ambiguity could slow the pushback Russian President Vladimir Putin will face if Russia repeats past tactics like identifiable cyberattacks, a disinformation campaign, or stepped-up support for pro-Russian separatists. Senior European diplomats, requesting anonymity, told Reuters there had been some planning for "a range of scenarios" and various contingencies, including the kind of cyberattack seen in Ukraine this week that has yet to be conclusively linked to Russia, but any coordinated response would require additional consultations.

  • Stocks Whipsaw in Last Hour of Trading; Bonds Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped, while bonds climbed at the end of a jittery week marked by a standoff between the West and Russia as well as worries about the Federal Reserve’s next policy steps.Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adrift on Burning Cargo ShipThe Housing Boom’s Mortgage Rate Thr

  • USDA Supervisor Was Threatened Over Uncertified Avocado Shipment

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it’s maintaining a ban on avocados from Mexico for now, adding to concern that supply of the popular fruit may run low at some restaurants and grocery stores.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bon

  • Here's How Long Your COVID Booster Provides Protection

    According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 200 million Americans have received their COVID-19 booster shots - and those millions of people are starting to wonder exactly how long the booster's protection lasts. Exactly how long do you have before the booster starts to weaken?

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK Fund Looks for a Bottom. Here's How to Trade It.

    Cathie Wood's ARKK Fund has been decimated and the bulls hope it'll find a low. Here are the levels that matter now.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • Roku stock crashes and one analyst warns it's now 'dead money'

    Roku stock gets hammered after a brutal outlook. Here's a quick hot take.

  • Death cross crystallizes in Nasdaq Composite on Friday for first time in 2 years, in a bearish sign for the stock market

    The Nasdaq Composite has produced a “death cross” chart pattern on Friday, a bearish chart pattern for an asset.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    After year-to-date net losses in all three major indexes, it’s fair to say that 2022 is not 2021. Last year saw the sustained, long-term gains that keep investors comfortable. That all came to a crashing stop early in the new year. However, while volatility has increased in recent weeks, the sharp losses that characterized January have moderated somewhat in February. There’s a feeling that the markets are starting to price in the chief headwinds – rising inflation and the prospect of Fed rate hi

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy at Unbelievable Bargains

    These stocks have tremendous growth prospects that make their current valuations look really attractive.

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Intel's new chip plans could turn rival AMD's fortunes- analysts

    Intel Corp's latest focus on making chips to meet rising demand will give Advanced Micro Devices Inc, its biggest rival in the server and PC market, a chance to build a greater foothold in the segment, analysts said. Intel, which plans large investments in chip technologies in the next four years, said on Thursday it expects revenue from its segment housing PCs to grow in low to mid single digits, and its datacenter and AI business to grow in high teens from 2023 through 2026. AMD's market cap briefly breached Intel's earlier this week when it closed its $50 billion Xilinx deal.

  • This Growth Stock Is Down 66% but Could Grow Sales 268% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    In that latter bucket is real estate technology company Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), which went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) last spring. Latch sells hardware and software products to residential and commercial buildings. Its core customers are large new apartment buildings, but it's also venturing into commercial properties.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Master investor Warren Buffett's favorite holding period is forever. Let your winners run and give your struggling investments some time to right the ship, he argues. Thanks to the magic of compounding returns, time, and patience are an investor's best tools.

  • As Billions Fly, Ubisoft Analyst Just Wondering Why Nobody Wants To Buy It

    With three massive game industry acquisitions this year already, everyone’s wondering what will happen to the few big publishers and studios left. Chief among those question marks is Ubisoft, the Assassin’s Creed maker currently struggling to make new hits. Amidst delays and employee frustration, analysts grilled the French publisher during an earnings call today over why it hasn’t already been bought.

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling

    Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway recently disclosed what stocks they bought and sold in the fourth quarter of 2021.