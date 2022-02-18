Snap, Crackle and Hard to Spot: Supply Woes Hit Rice Krispies
(Bloomberg) -- Rice Krispies are the latest victim of U.S. supply-chain troubles.
Shoppers around the country have taken to social media to probe the absence of the Kellogg Co. cereal brand from their grocery-store shelves. The company confirmed the problems this week, citing a temporary shortage due to manufacturing constraints.
“We do not have an estimated date on when it will be back in stock but can assure you, we’re working as fast as we can to get it back on store shelves,” Rice Krispies said on Twitter.
Kellogg experienced several hits to its cereal production last year, including a fire that took a facility completely offline and a labor strike at four U.S. cereal plants that lasted for most of the fourth quarter.
The strike ended in December and the impact will extend into the second quarter as the company rebuilds inventories, Chief Executive Officer Steven Cahillane said on a Feb. 10 earnings call.
Kellogg shares were up 1.9% at 2:25 p.m. in New York. The stock has risen about 11% in the past year, about in line with the S&P 500 index.
