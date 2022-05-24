Snap’s Gloomy Outlook Leads to Record Stock Tumble, Hits Rivals

Snap’s Gloomy Outlook Leads to Record Stock Tumble, Hits Rivals
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Frier and Kurt Wagner
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Evan Spiegel
    Evan Spiegel
    American businessman

(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. plunged 43%, posting its biggest-ever one-day drop and dragging down social media peers, after the company cut its revenue and profit forecasts, blaming the weaker economic outlook for a sudden slowdown of its advertising business.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We continue to face rising inflation and interest rates, supply chain shortages and labor disruptions, platform policy changes, the impact of the war in Ukraine, and more,” Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel said in a note to staff on Monday. The company will also slow hiring.

Read More: Evan Spiegel’s Full Memo to Staff

The gloomy forecast was a sharp pivot from the tone struck last month in Snap’s first-quarter earnings report, when the company beat projections for user growth and said it planned to keep investing through the economic headwinds to keep up its business momentum.

“The macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster than anticipated,” Snap said late Monday in a filing. “As a result, we believe it is likely that we will report revenue and adjusted Ebitda below the low end of our Q2 2022 guidance range.” The company’s second-quarter revenue forecast, for 20% to 25% year-over-year growth, was already below analysts’ estimates.

Snap fell to $12.79 at the close in New York on Tuesday, well below its initial public offering price of $17 a share in 2017. The collapse in the stock spread to other internet and social networking stocks, with Meta Platforms Inc. falling 7.6%, Google parent Alphabet Inc. slipping 5% and Twitter Inc. dropping 5.6%. In total, social media stocks shed more than $135 billion in market value following Snap’s dour forecast.

Snap had benefited from a surge in usage of its Snapchat app during the pandemic, when people were looking for entertainment and connection from their homes. Now, as people return to offices and schools, the company is reeling from the same combination of economic pressures that are also beleaguering its competitors.

Internet platforms are all competing for ad dollars at a challenging time. Advertisers are facing a shaky economy as well as recent privacy changes, such as Apple Inc.’s tracking restrictions, which have slowed businesses that were booming during much of the pandemic.

The companies “are having to bring these unattainable, unrealistic investors’ expectations back down to Earth,” said Dan Suzuki, deputy chief investment officer at Richard Bernstein Advisors, on Bloomberg Television Monday. “Underlying growth is slowing as these companies mature and it gets more competitive.” Suzuki’s firm, which has about $15 billion of assets under management, doesn’t hold Snap stock directly.

Facebook parent Meta last month cut spending because of the economic environment. Twitter recently announced a hiring freeze and other cost cutting measures to try and save cash. “The global macroeconomic environment has become less favorable, the war in Ukraine has impacted our results, and may continue to do so,” Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal said in an email to employees. “Many other companies have been experiencing a similar effect.”

Snap’s Spiegel told staff that company leaders have been asked to review spending, to see if there are any other areas worth cutting. “Our most meaningful gains over the coming months will come as a result of improved productivity from our existing team members,” he wrote.

Santa Monica, California-based Snap will add 500 roles before the end of the year, on top of 900 jobs already offered this year. This compares to about 1,800 new staff added over 2021.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What Snap Tells Us About Consumers as Retailers Line Up More Earnings

    Zoom Video is facing lower demand, DiDi is set to delist in U.S. to resolve security review, drug regulators consider vaccines for young children, and other news to start your day.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Lets Key Waiver on Russia Bond Payments Lapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will be pushed closer to a potential default after the US Treasury said it will let a key sanctions waiver benefitting American investors expire. US banks and individuals will be barred from accepting bond payments from Russia’s government.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap WarningStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapHungary’s Orban De

  • Wells Fargo Slashes Snap Price Target

    Wells Fargo cut its price target on Snap Inc from $48 to $27 after the company issued a profit warning on Tuesday. Brian Fitzgerald, Wells Fargo Analyst, joined Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets: Americas" to discuss the move.

  • Kuaishou’s Revenue Beat Estimates, Defying Slowdown in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuaishou Technology’s revenue narrowly beat estimates, as China’s No. 2 short-video platform defied a weakening economy and competition with TikTok-owner ByteDance Ltd.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap WarningStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapHungary’s Orban Declares State of Emergency Over War, EconomyBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud C

  • Oreo cookies, Ritz crackers team up for limited-time snack

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal joins the Live show to taste test the latest product mashup from Mondelez between Oreo cookies and Ritz crackers.

  • Putin’s State Oil Champion Suffers Biggest Production Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- The state-run oil champion led by a close ally of President Vladimir Putin has seen the largest drop in production since the invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareBiden’s Latest Taiwan Gaffe Stokes Tensions With BeijingStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapStocks Slump Amid Economic Data, Snap’s Warning: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneRosneft PJSC, whose Chief Exe

  • Walmart’s Juneteenth-Themed Ice Cream Ignites Outrage On Twitter

    The company issued an apology after widespread backlash across social media.

  • Orban Declares State of Emergency in New Government’s First Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Viktor Orban launched his new government by declaring a state of emergency in Hungary, less than a week after he shared a plan to override the checks and balances of liberal democracy to take total control of a country.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap WarningStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapHungary’s Orban Declares State

  • Saudi Arabia Says It’s Done All It Can for the Oil Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap WarningStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapHungary’s Orban Declares State of Emergency Over War, EconomyBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareSaudi Arabia’s foreign minister said there’s nothing more the kingd

  • Snap CEO warns on earnings, social media stocks dive premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss social media stocks tanking premarket after Snap's CEO warned about earnings.

  • Snap stock: Digital advertising ‘pie is shrinking,’ strategist says

    Jacqueline Remmen, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Private Wealth Advisor and Senior Vice President, and Shawn Cruz, TD Ameritrade Head Trading Strategist, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook against tech sell-offs, Snap, inflation, and the Fed's interest rate hikes, and enduring market volatility.

  • Redbox is the dumbest meme stock yet

    Redbox is surging in the stock market even though it'll eventually close out at $.49 in a few months

  • Walmart pulling Juneteenth ice cream after social media backlash

    Walmart is recalling its ice cream commemorating Juneteenth after it received heavy backlash on social media, with many critics calling out the company for using the holiday as a marketing scheme. “Share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation and enduring hope,” the packaging on the swirled red velvet and cheesecake flavored ice cream reads. “Juneteenth holiday…

  • Inflation, sustainability top of mind for consumers, analyst says

    Stifel Sports and Lifestyle Brands Analyst Jim Duffy sits down with Yahoo Finance to talk about how invested American consumers are in sustainable brands, changes to spending behavior amid inflation, and retailer inventories.

  • Boeing Stock Might Be Near Its Low. What to Watch Now.

    J.P. Morgan analyst Seth Seifman has been seeing more interest in the shares from clients after recent declines.

  • Mega-SPAC Mints a $21 Billion Fortune That Collapses in Minutes

    (Bloomberg) -- If the SPAC craze is over, it’s going out with a bang by making a Miami lawyer who has owned speedboats named “Class Action” and “Power of Attorney” one of the richest people in the US -- if only briefly.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap WarningStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapHungary’s Orban Declares State of Emergency Over War, Economy

  • Whatever Is Hurting Snap Is Raining on Everything Else Too

    Shares of Facebook and Pinterest are following Snap down after a profit warning on Monday. The S&P 500 is lower, too.

  • In a ‘baby with the bathwater’ market, here are a dozen unfairly punished stocks, ripe for a bounce

    Our call of the day comes from Jefferies analysts, who round up some small to medium-size stocks that have been hit unreservedly hard in this market rout.

  • Snap stock crash: 'Highly unlikely that the weakness is isolated,' Jefferies says

    Following a grim profit warning Monday from Snap Inc. (SNAP), investors have another excuse to shed tech shares.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Snap Crash Highlights Big Market Fear; Northrop Goes On Offense

    Companies and investors can fall behind at economic inflection points. Northrop flashed a buy signal.