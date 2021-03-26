Snap-decision defense may not work for Minneapolis officer

  • FILE - In this May 31, 2020, file photo, protesters march away from the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. For most police officers going on trial, the argument that they made a split-second decision in a life-or-death situation often carries significant weight for a jury. It's a reason officers are so rarely convicted. But it's an argument that's almost certainly not available to Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer who goes on trial Monday, March 29, 2021, in George Floyd's death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
  • FILE - In this June 5, 2020, file photo, a protester holds a sign that reads "8:46" in Tacoma, Wash., during a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. For most police officers going on trial, the argument that they made a split-second decision in a life-or-death situation often carries significant weight for a jury. It's a reason officers are so rarely convicted. But it's an argument that's almost certainly not available to Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer who goes on trial Monday, March 29, 2021, in Floyd's death. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
  • In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson's assistant Amy Voss, back, introduce themselves to potential jurors as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill Tuesday, March 23, 2021, presides over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • FILE - In this June 4, 2020, file photo, protesters chant during a rally at Cadman Plaza Park, in New York. For most police officers going on trial, the argument that they made a split-second decision in a life-or-death situation often carries significant weight for a jury. It's a reason officers are so rarely convicted. But it's an argument that's almost certainly not available to Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer who goes on trial Monday, March 29, 2021, in George Floyd's death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
  • FILE - In this June 5, 2020, file photo, protesters lay silent for 8 minutes and 46 seconds during a demonstration to honor George Floyd, near the home of Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg in Sacramento, Calif. For most police officers going on trial, the argument that they made a split-second decision in a life-or-death situation often carries significant weight for a jury. It's a reason officers are so rarely convicted. But it's an argument that's almost certainly not available to Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer who goes on trial Monday, March 29, 2021, in George Floyd's death. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
  • FILE - In this May 31, 2020, file photo, mourners gather to place flowers at a makeshift memorial for George Floyd at the corner of Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street in Minneapolis. For most police officers going on trial, the argument that they made a split-second decision in a life-or-death situation often carries significant weight for a jury. It's a reason officers are so rarely convicted. But it's an argument that's almost certainly not available to Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer who goes on trial Monday, March 29, 2021, in Floyd's death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
  • FILE - In this May 28, 2020, protesters demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct in Minneapolis. For most police officers going on trial, the argument that they made a split-second decision in a life-or-death situation often carries significant weight for a jury. It's a reason officers are so rarely convicted. But it's an argument that's almost certainly not available to Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer who goes on trial Monday, March 29, 2021, in George Floyd's death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
1 / 7

George Floyd Officer Trial Convicting Cops

FILE - In this May 31, 2020, file photo, protesters march away from the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. For most police officers going on trial, the argument that they made a split-second decision in a life-or-death situation often carries significant weight for a jury. It's a reason officers are so rarely convicted. But it's an argument that's almost certainly not available to Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer who goes on trial Monday, March 29, 2021, in George Floyd's death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
COLLEEN LONG and CLAUDIA LAUER
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Convicting a police officer of killing someone is notoriously difficult, in part because juries hesitate to second-guess the defendant when the officer claims to have made a split-second decision in a life-or-death situation. But that's probably not an argument Derek Chauvin can make.

The fired Minneapolis police officer who goes on trial Monday was captured on video pinning George Floyd to the pavement, his knee on the Black man's neck, for about nine minutes last May. Onlookers repeatedly shouted at Chauvin to get off, asked him to check for a pulse and warned that Floyd no longer seemed to be breathing.

“If I’m a prosecutor, I’m holding my stopwatch up for 8 minutes and 47 seconds and showing the jury how long that is," said Geoffrey Alpert, a criminology professor at the University of South Carolina who co-wrote “Evaluating Police Uses of Force."

Still, Alpert and other experts said that despite the strength of the video that prompted a nationwide outpouring of fury over Floyd’s death, prosecutors could be hard-pressed to convict Chauvin of murder because of both the facts of the case and attitudes toward police.

Chauvin's lawyer is expected to argue that Floyd’s swallowing of drugs during his arrest — along with the 46-year-old man's underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure and heart disease — caused or at least contributed to his death. Prosecutors argue it was Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck that killed him.

As for Chauvin, “the jury will have to overcome the suggestion that he was just trying to do his job well,” said former federal prosecutor Taryn Merkl, senior counsel at the Brennan Center’s Justice Program at New York University. “Most jurors don’t want to believe officers go to work and think ‘I’m going to kill someone today.’”

Phil Stinson, a criminologist at Bowling Green State University who tracks cases against police, said that out of thousands of deadly police shootings in the U.S. since 2005, fewer than 140 officers have been charged with murder or manslaughter. Only seven were convicted of murder.

Historically juries have been more willing to give officers the benefit of the doubt that they acted reasonably during violent or fatal encounters. Stinson said juries seem to also opt for lesser charges or acquit officers who have lost their job, seemingly asking themselves if the officers have been “punished enough already.”

“Officers’ criminal actions are not recognized as such by juries sometimes because everyone recognizes that policing in this country is often violent,” he said.

In many cases, defense attorneys for police officers describe in great detail the chaos of the moment, the darkness of the street, the sound of what they thought was a weapon, a speeding car — circumstances that might have left an officer with little time to think about how to react.

In reviewing his research this week, Stinson found at least 25 officers who were charged over injuries or deaths sustained during chokeholds or restraints since 2005, and very rarely with murder or manslaughter. But many more officers were not charged.

The officers involved in the death of Eric Garner, who died in 2014 and uttered the same phrase Floyd did — “I can’t breathe” — were not indicted in New York City even though there was excruciating video of Garner’s final moments on a sidewalk. Because grand jury proceedings are largely secret, it’s not known why the officers were not prosecuted.

But the tide may be turning on charging officers who use chokeholds and knee restraints increasingly banned by police departments.

In 2020, six officers were charged in such cases, including at least four after the nationwide outrage over Floyd’s death. Most of those cases have yet to be resolved.

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, has argued in court documents that Floyd probably died from fentanyl he consumed, or a combination of fentanyl, methamphetamine and underlying health conditions — not as a result of Chauvin’s knee on his neck.

Nelson will be allowed to present some evidence from a 2019 arrest in which Floyd, as he did in 2020, swallowed pills as he was confronted by officers.

Some police officers have been found guilty in cases where prosecutors were able to show that a reasonable person would not have reacted in the same way. In Texas, officer Roy Oliver was convicted of killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards by opening fire on a car full of teenagers as they left a house party. Oliver's partner testified that he had not perceived a threat.

Prosecutors in Chauvin’s case hope the pleas from onlookers to check on Floyd will serve the same purpose.

On the citizen video, bystanders can be heard shouting at Chauvin and other officers at the scene over several minutes: “Is he breathing right now?” “Check his pulse. Check his pulse. Check his pulse, bro.” “Bro, he has not moved, not one time!” “He’s dying!” and “Get off of his neck! Get off of his neck!"

Alpert, the criminology professor, said that beyond the initial moments of the confrontation between Chauvin and Floyd, there was little of the chaos that can affect sound decision-making.

“There may have been a split-second decision on what to do when Mr. Floyd would not get into the car and how do you handle it," he said. “But each second after that, there was no need for a split-second decision.”

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Recommended Stories

  • The charges, the jury, the judge: Here's what to know about Derek Chauvin's trial

    10 months after George Floyd's death, opening statements in the former Minneapolis police officer's trial are set to begin Monday before 12 jurors and two alternates.

  • Blood oxygen devices potentially giving ‘seriously misleading’ results to Black people, experts warn

    Factor may contribute to increased Covid-19 mortality rates of ethnic minority patients, researchers say

  • Assault on Korean beauty supply store owner in Texas being investigated as possible hate crime

    ‘We don’t feel safe anymore. It’s really sad,’ says son of attacked woman

  • Black cop’s lawsuit highlights problem of racism in law enforcement

    The case of Lt. Col. Troy Doyle of the St. Louis County Police Department is a reminder that Black police officers, and even high-ranking police commanders, face racism on a daily basis. Institutional racism and discrimination — and those who bankroll white supremacy — remain obstacles to law enforcement reform.

  • California Supreme Court greatly limits cash bail requirements

    The California Supreme Court on Thursday ruled it's unconstitutional to hold defendants in jail if they cannot afford bail, handing a partial victory to criminal justice advocates and other critics of cash bail. "The common practice of conditioning freedom solely on whether an arrestee can afford bail is unconstitutional," Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar wrote for the unanimous court. "Other conditions of release — such as electronic monitoring, regular check-ins with a pretrial case manager, community housing or shelter, and drug and alcohol treatment — can in many cases protect public and victim safety as well as assure the arrestee's appearance at trial." Under the ruling, judges can keep criminal defendants behind bars only if there's "clear and convincing" evidence it's the only way to protect the public and ensure the defendant shows up in court, the Los Angeles Times reports. The Supreme Court cited research that pretrial confinement has significant negative impacts on a defendant's life and livelihood and often wastes public money, pointing to a report that six California counties spent $37.5 million over two years incarcerating people who were never charged or prosecuted. The justices also noted that median bail in California, $50,000, five times the national average. Bail bond companies keep a defendant's deposit, up to 10 percent of the bail amount, even if they show up to court. The cash bail industry, which has about 2,500 agents in California, will lose out under the ruling, but "we can live with it," Albert Ramirez, general counsel of the Golden State Bail Agents Association, told the Times. A ballot measure that would have ended cash bail, defeated in November after a campaign from the bail industry, would have been devastating, he added, but the industry knows bail in California is "ridiculously high" so it's fine if this ruling lowers it some. Illinois ended cash bail altogether earlier this year, and several other states have abolished it in some cases. More stories from theweek.comGeorgia governor reportedly signs voting restrictions into law under portrait of slave plantationLarry McMurtry, award-winning Lonesome Dove and Brokeback Mountain writer, dies at 84The pandemic blame game

  • George Floyd: When does Derek Chauvin's trial start?

    A US police officer is accused of killing a black man last year. Here's why the world is watching.

  • Boss threatened rape and groped workers, feds say. Now Tennessee county must pay $1M

    At least 10 women who worked for the county solid waste department said they were sexually harassed by the director over the course of three years.

  • What prosecutors did to the Tiger King shouldn't happen to anyone else. But it does.

    The practice is called charge stacking: Pile on as many charges for one infraction as possible to ensure defendants get the harshest sentence.

  • A Georgia lawmaker was charged with a felony while protesting Gov. Brian Kemp's signing of a new voter reform bill

    Police said state Rep. Park Cannon continued to knock after they told her to stop several times before they arrested and removed her from the Capitol.

  • Supreme Court says police shootings are momentary 'seizures' under 4th Amendment

    Victims of a police shooting who evade immediate arrest have nonetheless been "seized" under the Fourth Amendment and can challenge the use of force in court, the U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday. The 5-3 decision, authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, affirmed constitutional protections for "the right of the people to be secure in their persons" and dealt a setback to law enforcement groups seeking to limit legal liability for officers. Roxanne Torres of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was shot multiple times by police in 2014 as she sped off in her Toyota FJ Cruiser while experiencing methamphetamine withdrawal.

  • Jacob Blake sues Kenosha officer who shot him in the back

    Jacob Blake says the Kenosha officer who shot him in the back last summer, leaving Blake paralyzed, violated his civil rights.

  • Conservative news outlets, accused of election falsehoods, air disclaimers

    (Reuters) -Businessman Mike Lindell appeared on the cable network Newsmax last month and launched into a baseless conspiracy theory blaming a voting machine company for fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The anchor then read a prepared statement that included: “Newsmax accepts the (election) results as legal and final.” Lindell, an ardent ally of losing presidential candidate Donald Trump, refused to drop the subject, and the anchor stormed off mid-interview.

  • Atlanta Publix gunman was caught by Instacart shopper

    Suspect was armed with six guns when apprehended by police

  • 'No Zoom' Oscars causes backlash, Hollywood media reports

    The "No Zoom" policy for this year's Oscars ceremony is proving a headache for multiple nominees who live outside the United States and who are still under pandemic restrictions, according to Hollywood publications. Variety and Deadline Hollywood reported on Wednesday that publicists and some studio executives have complained to the film academy about logistics, costs and quarantine issues raised by the decision to bar nominees from taking part in the ceremony remotely. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the ceremony, did not return a request for comment on the reports.

  • Darfur displaced say security worse after peace deal, peacekeeper pullout

    Months after Sudan signed a peace deal with Darfur rebels, and international peacekeepers stopped their patrols, Ihsan Mohamed is still waiting for any sign of peace and stability in her own daily life. If anything, things have got worse, the 37-year-old resident of Darfur's Attash displacement camp said with tears in her eyes. The Juba Peace Agreement, signed in October, was hailed in Sudan as a breakthrough in the festering conflict that pitted pro-government militias and troops against mostly non-Arab rebels in the mid-2000s.

  • Early prediction for the Vikings’ starting offensive line

    The Minnesota Vikings offensive line is an important unit. Here is a prediction for what the Vikings could do in 2021.

  • SoHo Karen Miya Ponsetto Is Being Sued Over Her False Accusations Against A Black Teen

    Miya Ponsetto — also known as SoHo Karen, or that one girl who wore a “Daddy” hat while talking to Gayle King — is now facing a lawsuit for racially profiling and attacking 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. According to the suit, Ponsetto “chased” Harrold Jr. around the hotel, “tackled” him, and “began to grab at his pants and rummage through his pockets in an attempt to steal his phone.” Ironically, Ponsetto did this because she claimed that the teenager stole her phone. Harrold Jr.’s family is also suing the Arlo Hotel and manager Chad Nathan, who “aided and abetted” the crime, for negligence. “The episode was yet another instance of African Americans being harmed by baseless accusations while going about their daily life,” said the lawsuit. “In this case, racial profiling spiraled into a violent and frightening assault against an innocent African-American child.” On December 26, Keyon Harrold Sr., the victim’s father and a Grammy Award-winning trumpeter, shared a video of Ponsetto lashing out at his son. “This person quote on quote ‘lost’ her iPhone, and apparently, my son magically acquired it,” Harrold Sr. wrote on Instagram. “This incident went on for five more minutes, me protecting my son from this lunatic. She scratched me; she tackled and grabbed him.” In the video, which went viral, an Arlo Hotel manager failed to deescalate the situation and even pushed Harrold Jr. to pull out his phone. Minutes after the confrontation, Ponsetto’s iPhone was found by an Uber driver. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keyon Harrold (@keyonharrold) Ponsetto was arrested on January 7, and faces charges of attempted assault, grand larceny, attempted robbery, and acting in a manner injurious to a child. She has gone to great lengths to dodge accountability, especially in a mind-boggling conversation with Gayle King. At one point in the CBS This Morning interview, she put her hand up and said “enough” in an attempt to silence King; at another, she asked, “How is one girl accusing a guy about a phone a crime?” She said she was “sincerely” sorry if Harrold Sr. and Harrold Jr. “feel as if I assaulted him” or if she “hurt his feelings.” Ponsetto is due back in court on March 29. Per the lawsuit, Harrold Jr. struggled with physical and emotional pain, embarrassment, and “an increased sense of vulnerability” in the aftermath of the attack. His parents said that he is currently working through feelings of sadness and confusion in therapy. “Thank God that this strong Black father was there, and stood up for his child,” Benjamin Crump, the Harrolds’ attorney, said at a press conference on Wednesday. “Imagine if he had resisted. What might have happened if the NYPD showed up and saw a Black man defending himself against a white woman? What would have happened?” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Galye King Released Part 2 Of Soho Karen InterviewWhy Did "SoHo Karen" Wear A "Daddy" Hat On CBS?You Can Be Latinx & Still Be A Karen

  • Tommy Fleetwood topples Bryson DeChambeau with help of his caddie's brawn

    First Bryson DeChambeau was forced to realise that, despite his extreme bulking up in the last year, he was not the strongest member of the group when Tommy Fleetwood’s caddie unwittingly snapped a thick signpost clean in two. And then the mighty American was reminded by the Englishman that the long, booming game can be countered by cultured iron play. Fleetwood beat DeChambeau on the last to win Group 5 of the WGC Match Play and progressed to the weekend knockout stages for just the second time in his career. In fairness to DeChambeau he played a full and valiant part in an enthralling encounter. Except the final round-robin game will be remembered for the bizarre incident on the third. Fleetwood’s drive ended on the cart path, but rather than take a drop this remarkably precise ball-striker decided the best option was to play it from where it lay. The problem was that in line was a signpost, indicating that this was the point where spectators should cross the fairway. Ian Finnis, the 6ft 7in Liverpudlian, believed it was simply a case of pulling the eight-foot post out of the ground. But it was rooted deep and in the process of struggling with it, Finnis split it half. Job done - if done rather agriculturally - Finnis, the husband of former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown, shrugged his shoulders, acknowledged the cheers of the fans and quipped “send me the bill”. Laughing, Fleetwood managed to compose himself to hit a wonderful shot on to the green. “I just know how clumsy he is, so I was expecting it, to be honest,” Fleetwood said of his childhood friend. “He’s not got the lightest touch. We can reimburse the tournament for a new walking sign.”

  • MB&F Celebrates 10 Years of Its Legacy Machine Watches with Two New Souped-Up Editions

    The new pieces feature a wildly inventive rotating power-reserve function.

  • Secretary Pete may want to tax how much you drive to pay for Biden's infrastructure bill

    Transportation Sec. Buttigieg said a tax on vehicle miles traveled, plus Obama-era municipal bonds, could be viable infrastructure funding options.