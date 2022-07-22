US Futures Dip as Snap Puts Brakes on Stock Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- US equity futures fell and Asian stocks wavered Friday after disappointment over technology earnings stoked worries about the economic outlook and took some of the shine off this week’s global equity rally.

Most Read from Bloomberg

An Asian share index edged up amid mixed performance in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Contracts on the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 retreated.

The downbeat tone followed a drop of about 27% in social-media firm Snap Inc. in extended trading on poor results that flagged worries about an advertising and therefore wider economic slowdown.

The plunge weighed on Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and Google’s Alphabet Inc., overshadowing the best three-day S&P 500 gain since late May.

Treasuries held most of a surge from the Wall Street session, leaving the 10-year yield below 3%. Rising US jobless claims, a dimming regional factory outlook and a weaker leading economic indicator flagged recession risks amid tightening monetary policy.

Traders were also monitoring President Joe Biden’s condition after he tested positive for Covid and showed mild symptoms.

A dip in the dollar in recent days that suggested less fear in markets has helped to put global stocks on course for their best week in a month, paring this year’s equity market rout to about 18%.

But angst about the looming damage from high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates is proving hard to shake despite a tempering in expectations of just how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be.

“I would point out that we have a lot of earnings to come next week, we have the Fed meeting next week,” Susquehanna International Group derivatives strategist Chris Murphy said on Bloomberg Television. “I don’t necessarily think we’re totally out of the woods yet.”

Story continues

Elsewhere, the euro trimmed an advance sparked by the European Central Bank’s 50 basis-point interest-rate hike, the first increase in 11 years.

The monetary authority is tackling elevated price pressures but faces a slew risks. Concerns linger that Russia could choke European gas supplies in the fallout from President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. In Italy, a political crisis poses an added complication for the region.

Commodities remain under pressure, in part as China grapples with Covid cases and growth-sapping mobility curbs. Crude traded around $96 a barrel. Gold and Bitcoin were both little changed.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 9:29 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1%.

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.7%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.4%

Japan’s Topix index lost 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.2%

South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was at $1.0211, down 0.2%

The Japanese yen was at 137.24 per dollar, up 0.1%

The offshore yuan was at 6.7721 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 2.89%

Australia’s 10-year yield fell 14 basis points to 3.43%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $96.51 a barrel, up 0.2%

Gold was at $1,717.50 an ounce, down 0.1%

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.