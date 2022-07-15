Can I Use MY SNAP EBT Card on Instacart?

Drazen_ / iStock.com

If you qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and want to shop for groceries from the comfort of your phone or computer, there’s good news: You can use your SNAP electronic benefits card to make purchases on the Instacart grocery delivery and pickup platform.

Customers in the U.S. can pay for online orders with a valid EBT card from participating retailers in select states, Instacart said on its website. You can shop at any participating retailer as long as the state that issued your EBT card participates in the SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot. As of this writing, SNAP EBT cardholders in all states except Alaska, Louisiana and Montana are eligible.

SNAP is a federal program that provides financial assistance to help low-income Americans buy food. The benefits are processed through the EBT debit card system.

With Instacart, customers simply go to “Account Settings” and add their EBT SNAP card as a payment method. A credit or debit card must also be linked to cover fees, bottle deposits in some states, taxes, delivery tips and any other non-EBT SNAP-eligible items.

Many staple foods and non-alcoholic beverages are eligible for EBT SNAP. Look for the EBT label when browsing at participating stores. When you check out, make sure “EBT SNAP” is selected as the payment method. You can also select the amount paid by EBT SNAP, which could be all or part of the total.

The Instacart website lists the following retailers that accept EBT cards, though participation rules might vary by state:

3 Guys From Brooklyn

Aldi

Brookshire’s Food & Pharmacy, Spring Market, Super 1 Foods, Fresh by Brookshire’s

Cardenas Markets

Deep Roots Market

Earth Fare

Fairplay Foods

Food Bazaar

Food Lion and Food Lion Now

Giant, Giant Food, Giant Food Convenience and Giant Heirloom Market

Hannaford

Harps Food Store

Homeland, United Supermarkets, CashSaver, Food-World

Little Giant Farmers Market

Market Bistro

Martin’s and Martin’s Instant Delivery

Meijer

Niemann Foods (County Market)

PAQ, Inc. (Food 4 Less, Rancho San Miguel Markets)

Piggly Wiggly

Publix

Price Chopper Supermarkets (Price Chopper, Market 32, Market Bistro)

Price Rite

Save Mart, FoodMaxx, and Lucky Supermarkets

Schnucks and EatWell

Shopper Value Foods

Stop & Shop

Strack & Van Til, Van Til’s Supermarket, Town and Country

Tops Friendly Markets

Warehouse Market

Woodman’s Market

If you don’t see EBT SNAP as an option for your local store, make sure you have the latest version of the Instacart app. If you still don’t see EBT SNAP, check back with Instacart regularly because it continues to expand to more stores and states.

